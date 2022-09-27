Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
Eater
Scofflaw, a Premier Drinking Institution, Brings in a Fine Dining Maestro to Revamp Menu
Scofflaw in Logan Square has earned its place as one of Chicago’s best cocktail bars, a lounge that nails the details for a memorable excursion. Its complimentary late-night chocolate cookies are the stuff legends are made from, a little reward to encourage customers to stay out a little more past their regular bedtimes.
Eater
Expanded Outdoor Dining May Become an All-Seasons Fixture
The year-round patio dining, a practice that proliferated during the early years of the pandemic, may become a permanent fixture in Chicago’s hospitality industry under a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The original program — designed to help restaurants earn revenue while requirements like indoor dining bans and caps...
QSR magazine
Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois
Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
A love letter to Chicago’s tavern pizza, interrupted
If you have ever called the Windy City home, you no doubt have strong feelings about which pizzas do (and don't) deserve to be anointed bona fide Chicago-style. I'm not here to offer hot takes; I simply want to declare that the Chicago-born pie I hold dearest is tavern-style — a.k.a party cut, a.k.a the circular pizza with cracker-thin crust that's inexplicably cut into small squares.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Illinois Proud
The Wrigleys, McCormicks and Fields have called this building home — its penthouse is for sale
CHICAGO — Surnames grace some of Chicago’s most iconic locations such as Wrigley Field, McCormick Place and the Field Museum. The history-making families behind those names have all lived in the same residential building, and its most prestigious unit is up for sale. The 8,000 square foot penthouse...
Get a taste of Latin American culture during Latin Restaurant Week in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and this week there's an event in Chicago, celebrating Latino food. The second annual Latin Restaurant Week highlights Chicago's Latin chefs, bartenders, and restaurant owners. Karinn Andréa Chavarria, co-founder of Latin Restaurant Week said the theme is "El Tour de Sabor," inviting Chicagoans to try cuisine from several different Latin American countries."We have over 35 participating restaurants, and what they've done for you guys is create a delectable, delicious special to entice you guys to go visit them. Which, in turn, really helps the foot traffic, and really brings awareness. So they're...
Daily Northwestern
Edzo’s Burger Shop returns with a soft reopening, revitalized interior
Edzo’s Burger Shop relaunched operations earlier this month following seven months behind closed doors. After closing temporarily in February due to COVID-19 restrictions and slow business with winter weather, the restaurant soft launched a new menu, refurbished interior and new services. Founder and owner Eddie Lakin said he decided...
Eater
Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot
There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ciceroindependiente.com
From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant
This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
Bouna targets national expansion with new franchise program
Buona, which operates 26 locations across metro Chicago and Northwest Indiana, is eyeing national expansion with a new franchise partner. The post Bouna targets national expansion with new franchise program appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Do you prefer to live in the downtown area or the suburbs?
Choosing whether to live in the city or suburbs is a major decision that many of us face in life. You may feel tempted to move closer to work to save time on commuting, or to the peace of the suburbs to start a family... The same problem with people who living in Chicago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which neighborhood would you move to in Chicago if you had another choice?
You've lived in Chicago, mostly in the same neighborhood, for over ten years. This sub has heard stories and questions about moving from transplants or recent transplants still trying to find their way.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as some Chicagoans remain stranded as airports close
Both airports in Orlando and Fort Myers stopped operations Wednesday morning.
chicagocrusader.com
Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side
Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
Chicago family experiencing Hurricane Ian after relocating to Florida last year
NAPLES, Fla. - A Chicago family is thinking twice about moving to Florida. A year ago they called Bucktown home, but Wednesday they were in the eye of the storm. "You didn’t know if something was going to blow off and hit one of your windows, rip your screen," said Kim Turek, who relocated with her family to Naples last July.
Comments / 0