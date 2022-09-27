ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Expanded Outdoor Dining May Become an All-Seasons Fixture

The year-round patio dining, a practice that proliferated during the early years of the pandemic, may become a permanent fixture in Chicago’s hospitality industry under a proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The original program — designed to help restaurants earn revenue while requirements like indoor dining bans and caps...
CHICAGO, IL
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
tinybeans.com

It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago

Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Salon

A love letter to Chicago’s tavern pizza, interrupted

If you have ever called the Windy City home, you no doubt have strong feelings about which pizzas do (and don't) deserve to be anointed bona fide Chicago-style. I'm not here to offer hot takes; I simply want to declare that the Chicago-born pie I hold dearest is tavern-style — a.k.a party cut, a.k.a the circular pizza with cracker-thin crust that's inexplicably cut into small squares.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Elliot
CBS Chicago

Get a taste of Latin American culture during Latin Restaurant Week in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, and this week there's an event in Chicago, celebrating Latino food. The second annual Latin Restaurant Week highlights Chicago's Latin chefs, bartenders, and restaurant owners. Karinn Andréa Chavarria, co-founder of Latin Restaurant Week said the theme is "El Tour de Sabor," inviting Chicagoans to try cuisine from several different Latin American countries."We have over 35 participating restaurants, and what they've done for you guys is create a delectable, delicious special to entice you guys to go visit them. Which, in turn, really helps the foot traffic, and really brings awareness. So they're...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Edzo’s Burger Shop returns with a soft reopening, revitalized interior

Edzo’s Burger Shop relaunched operations earlier this month following seven months behind closed doors. After closing temporarily in February due to COVID-19 restrictions and slow business with winter weather, the restaurant soft launched a new menu, refurbished interior and new services. Founder and owner Eddie Lakin said he decided...
EVANSTON, IL
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Indian Restaurants#Indian Food#Indian Cooking#Indian Cuisine#Fine Dining Restaurant#Food Drink#French#Damaka Won Best Chef#Bisi Bele#Rooh Chicago#The Swill Inn Lrb
ciceroindependiente.com

From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant

This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
CICERO, IL
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL (Pizza, Sausage, And Even More!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Schaumburg is touted as being one of the best places to visit in Illinois. It boasts an impressive collection of cultural activities, shops, and restaurants, as well as a rich history. For many, the town is a food lover’s paradise, and when in Illinois, you’ll find some of the best restaurants in Schaumburg.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
chicagocrusader.com

Two new major developments planned for Chicago’s far south side

Two game-changing developments may be coming to Chicago’s farthest southside communities as a result of grant applications now in for City review and approval. Anthony A. Beale, Alderman of the 9th Ward, recently announced his support of the grant applications for a full-service grocery store and a full-service 101-room hotel, both being developed by Black-owned companies.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy