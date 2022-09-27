City Winery to Open in Iconic Grand Central Terminal November 1; Launching Unprecedented Reusable Wine Bottle Program

Read full article on original website
meetingstoday.com
New York Introduces Three New Hotels, More Eastern Openings
AC Hotels by Marriott recently opened the doors to its newest hotel, AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown, near the nation’s capital. The 18-story hotel brings 220 guest rooms to the area, as well as 11,000 square feet of activated shared space and a signature restaurant. AC Hotel Bethesda Downtown offers...
Eater
Michelin’s 2022 Affordable Restaurants List Is Here
Michelin’s 2022 Bib Gourmand awards are here — in part. The French tiremaker’s anonymous inspectors will unveil their full list of stars for New York City next week, making the first time the Red Guide has issued ratings since Daniel Humm transformed Eleven Madison Park into a vegan restaurant, a move that raised a few eyebrows among local critics.
wanderwisdom.com
New York City's Iconic 'Gramercy Park Hotel' Is Having a Liquidation Sale and It's Kind of Sad
Among all the horrors and sadness of the covid lockdowns, one smaller tragedy was that many iconic hotels were driven out of business. One of these was the historic Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. Once home to original art from icons like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Damien Hirst, the Gramercy Park Hotel had been on the decline, but the pandemic put the nail in its coffin.
Times Square Is About To See Another Carlo's Bakery
TLC's "Cake Boss" aired its final episode in 2017, but the popularity of the reality series helped usher its star, Buddy Valastro, further into what was already an illustrious career in the world of sweets. The show, which premiered in 2009, followed Valastro as he carried out the day-to-day operations of his family's long-running Hoboken bakery, Carlo's — a task he shared in part with his mom, his four sisters, and his three brothers-in-law.
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park returns on Oct. 28
MANHATTAN — Get ready, Christmas lovers! New York City’s celebrated Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, featuring the city’s only free admission ice skating rink, holiday market and food vendor offerings, is returning Friday, Oct. 28. Nearly two months before Christmas week festivities, and days before Halloween, the Winter Village shops will stay […]
New report lists best school districts in the U.S.: How does Staten Island rank?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, the leading platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. In its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide. While traditional rankings...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Popular Italian restaurant Felice is opening its first Long Island outpost
Let’s be honest: Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn are home to better restaurants than the average Long Island eatery (yes, there are some exceptions)—which is why we’re delighted to announce that popular Italian destination Felice, which currently boasts locations all around New York City, will officially open its first outpost on Long Island this Friday. Woohoo!
boozyburbs.com
Former Del Posto Chef to Launch “Elegant” Restaurant in Bergen
As previously reported, a new restaurant featuring some New York City pedigree is headed to Northern Valley later this year. Verana, a “high end Italian restaurant”, will be opening in downtown Norwood at 530 Livingston Street. This location has previously been the home to La Mensa, Ragazzi, Tutti Giorni and Matthew’s Grill.
Breeze Airways offers 7 flights from Westchester County Airport under $100
Breeze Airways says it has seven flights from Westchester County Airport with tickets all under $100.
marketplace.org
How brutal is NYC’s rental market? Just ask this producer.
Have you ever fallen in love one day only to have your heart broken the next? If so, then you probably have a fair idea of what it’s like to apartment hunt in New York City. In case you haven’t heard, New York City’s rental market is … bonkers. A report by real estate company Douglas Elliman found that average net effective rents in Manhattan were north of $5,000 in August. Over in Brooklyn, where this poor soul recently apartment hunted, the net effective median rent jumped more than 27% yearly to $3,464 — the highest on record.
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Everything at the iconic NYC hotel must go -- that includes the smallest items and the most grand.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm
New Yorkers have a reputation for tolerating small and unusual apartments in the name of love for our fair city, but one Hell’s Kitchen resident’s home may take the cake. Step inside Alaina Randazzo’s $650 a month, 80-square-foot studio on the West Side. A third-floor walk up without windows (save for a skylight), the cozy living […] The post Here in Hell’s Kitchen, Alaina and Her Pup are Making 80 Square Feet Work for $650pm appeared first on W42ST.
Unique chicken and custard chain opens its first New Jersey restaurant
I had never heard of this chain before but it sounds pretty interesting: it’s called Super Chix Chicken and Custard and it just opened a location in East Hanover, NJ. They serve chicken sandwiches (there are 10 versions on their menu), chicken tenders, salads, fries, frozen custard, and shakes. They call their chicken sandwich The Last True Chicken Sandwich.
longisland.com
Upscale Eatery Jia Dim Sum Opens in Port Washington
Reviewers are raving about a Jia Dim Sum, a spot that opened recently in Port Washington, saying that the town was in need of a place just like it. The fine-dining restaurant opened in July and has received rave reviews ever since. The Dim Sum menu includes steamed versions like...
NY1
Where does 'upstate' actually begin?
It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
queenoftheclick.com
Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge
Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
thedigestonline.com
Jersey City Now the Most Expensive US City for Renters
Despite Manhattan’s reputation for a high cost of living, luxury apartments, and rising taxes, its prices are now bowing to a new behemoth—Jersey City. The Garden State city is commonly referred to as New York City’s sixth borough based on its proximity and relationship to the metropolis. As of June, its average rent has surpassed other pricey cities, making it the most expensive U.S. city for renters. So, just how pricey is Jersey City and why?
queenoftheclick.com
The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!
The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
