Read full article on original website
Related
We All Know What A Waterfall Is But Have You Ever Heard Of A Waterwall?
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
Click2Houston.com
How a Trip to the Fair Changed One Woman’s Life
HOUSTON – A trip to the fair triggered a life altering experience for one woman. When Tina stepped up to the Advanced Body Scan booth and purchased a scan she had no idea the scan would reveal a serious health issue. Take control of your health. Advanced Body Scan...
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
Texas Is Home To 2 Of The Best Korean Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Korean restaurants in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
KHOU
"This mattress changed my life"
HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Now through the end of September, get up to 20% off already low factory prices, plus a free cooling technology upgrade on select mattresses. That cooling technology is a $225 value, and no need to worry about gas; they'll fill up your tank up to $100 with any mattress purchase. That adds up to $1600 in savings.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
houstoncitybook.com
Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights
THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
New shop Eat Cake brings homemade cakes with soft opening at W. 19th St., Shepherd Drive
The business offers cakes make with homemade recipes, including traditional cakes, cheesecakes, cake bars and cabana pudding, a cake-based banana pudding. (Courtesy Eat Cake) A soft opening took place for a new cake shop, Eat Cake, in late September at 1901 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 5, Houston, near the West 19th Street intersection.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Finn, age 4 months
Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location
Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
Click2Houston.com
‘We just had to leave’: Texans leave Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
HOUSTON – At Bush Intercontinental Airport, there are several flight arrivals from Florida with many Texans leaving the Sunshine State as The National Hurricane Center forecasts show Hurricane Ian hitting the state’s Gulf Coast. “We just had to leave,” said Alacelia Vega, who was in Florida for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck rolling back into Houston this Saturday🐱💖
HOUSTON – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice!. The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and...
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
papercitymag.com
Houston Designer Opens a New Brick and Mortar Store With Furniture and Plant Power — Mary Patton Is On a Vintage Roll
Interior designer Mary Patton opened her furniture/design boutique on Bissonnet in September. (Photo by Shelby Hodge) Only weeks after she opened up shop on Bissonnet in West University, designer Mary Patton is on a roll. She is welcoming clients to Mary Patton Design who have seen her sign as they course along the much-traveled East-West artery in Houston. She is completing plans for a pop-up at Badar Ranch during the Round Top antiques show. And among her clients is Jackson & Company’s Milton Townsend, a story unto itself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant
HOUSTON – One Houston family says it was all fun and games at first, but a meal over the weekend ended on a very sour note. “It’s like we’re repeating our ancestors,” said Laquita Wortham. She said she used to love going to the Spanish Flowers...
spacecityweather.com
While Texas slides into fall, an extremely dangerous hurricane slams into Florida
Good morning. The majority of the Houston region has dropped into the low 60s this morning as cool, dry air blankets the area. This week’s front will have sticking power as Texas falls on the backside of the extremely powerful Hurricane Ian, which will bring a catastrophic storm surge to southwest Florida later today. The slow-moving storm, with sustained winds of 155 mph, is the kind of hurricane that destroys communities. Frankly, this is the kind of storm I worry most about when I think of Houston and its vulnerabilities to tropical weather. We need to be ready to help Floridians in the days and weeks ahead.
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
[WATCH] Live Stream: Nigeria Cultural Parade And Festival – Saturday Oct 1st
The Nigeria Cultural Parade & Festival - Saturday, October 1, 2022, in Downtown Houston at Root Memorial Square, 1400 Clay Street. The parade starts at 10:00 AM and if you can't make it down, don't worry, we'll be offering a LIVE STREAM of the event.
Comments / 0