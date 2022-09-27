ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Prine, Patsy Cline Among 2022 Music City Walk of Fame Inductees

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
John Prine and Patsy Cline are among the inductees into the Music City Walk of Fame. The artists will join Dr. Paul T. Kwami, musical director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, and industry executive Ed Hardy during a special ceremony on Oct. 10.

“Each of these four inductees left an enduring mark on Music City, and their influence continues today,” said Kevin Lavender, board of directors of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, in a statement. “The Music City Walk of Fame is proud to pay tribute to these legends with their induction, and we are especially honored to have their family members attend to accept on their behalf.”

Prine’s widow Fiona Prine, will accept the honor on his behalf, which will be presented by Country Music Hall of Fame member Brenda Lee, while Cline’s daughter Julie Fudge will accept the honor for her mother.

Additionally, CeCe Winans will present for Kwami with Kwami’s son, Delali Kwami accepting on his behalf, and Garth Brooks will present for Hardy, whose daughter, Kim Hardy, will accept on his behalf.

Cline died on March 5, 1963, at the age of 30 in a plane crash while flying home to Nashville from a show in Kansas City, Missouri. On April 7, 2020, Prine passed away after contracting COVID-19. He and his wife caught the virus while he was on tour in Europe.

Earlier in 2022, Dierks Bentley, Connie Smith, Keb’ Mo’, and Bobby Bare were also inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame, and joined previous inductees Kenny Rogers, Trace Adkins, Alan Jackson, Little Richard, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and more.

John Prine Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media

