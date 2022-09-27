Read full article on original website
Who Is Ned Fulmer? ‘Try Guys’ Cheating Scandal, Explained
The internet is exploding over rumors of an Try Guys cheating scandal involving married cast member Ned Fulmer — otherwise ironically known as "Wife Guy" — and Try Guys producer Alex Herring. The affair revelation, which went viral and has been compared to John Mulaney cheating on his...
Billie Eilish Fan ‘Ruins Video’ by Singing Like Her Life Depends on It in Hilarious Concert TikTok: ‘You’re Not the Main Character’
Billie Eilish is known for her vocals. One fan, however, recently gave her a run for her money at her own concert. In a video shared to TikTok by @thefamousmikbar, a fan in the crowd can be heard singing along to — or over, rather — Eilish during one of her concert stops.
Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson Surprise Concertgoers With 2000s-Nostalgic ‘La La Land’ x ‘La La’ Collab: WATCH
Demi Lovato and Ashlee Simpson teamed up in Los Angeles Wednesday night (Sept. 28) for an epic onstage mashup of their respective 2000s singles "La La Land" and "La La." In a video shared by a fan on social media, the pop-rock pair belt the latter song together as the sound of the crowd cheering amplifies the performance to 10.
Coolio Dead at 59 – Report
Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles
Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
