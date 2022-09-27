Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO