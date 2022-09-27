ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Nick Cannon Welcomes 10th Child, Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has welcomed the birth of his 10th child, the Wild 'N Out star's third child with model Brittany Bell. On Friday (Sept. 30), Nick Cannon hit up Instagram with a heartwarming video clip of Brittany Bell's recent prayer service to let his 5.9 million followers know that after two days of being in labor, the former beauty pageant winner gave birth to the couple's third child. In the celebratory social media post, the famed rapper-TV exec introduced Rise Messiah Cannon as the latest in the long line of Cannon offspring with a lengthy caption thanking God as well as Rise Messiah's mom as she recovers from childbirth.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Hot 104.7

Coolio Dead at 59 – Report

Coolio has reportedly died. Tonight (Sept. 28), TMZ has reported that West Coast rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59. The "Gangsta's Paradise" artist’s manager Jarez reportedly told the Hollywood gossip site that Coolio was visiting a friend at a home in Los Angeles when he passed. The rapper allegedly went into his friend's bathroom, but never came out. Paramedics were called around 4 p.m., but Coolio was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hot 104.7

Snoop Dogg Appears on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Completely Bombs Multiple Puzzles

Snoop Dogg was recently a participant on an episode of the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and completely bombed on multiple puzzles. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune kicked off its third season with a show featuring Snoop Dogg, actress Amanda Seales and actor Mark Duplass. During the episode, the rap legend blurted out obviously wrong answers to puzzles on numerous occasions.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy