ELWOOD—William “Bill” Axel Stockhaus, 90, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at his residence in Elwood surrounded by his family. Born Jan. 9, 1932 in Chicago, he was the son of Axel William and Christina (Andersen) Stockhaus. Bill was raised and educated in Chicago and graduated from high school in 1950. On June 27, 1953 he married Lois Rae Hoag at Messiah Lutheran Church in Chicago and together they cherished 64 years until her passing on April 2, 2018. He and his wife moved to Chicago, and in 1969 moved to Homer Township in Lockport before relocating to Rodgers, AR and finally settling in Elwood. Bill proudly worked for the United States Postal Service for 30 years until his retirement on July 1, 1991. During Bill's time in Arkansas he was an active member of the Beaver Lake Yacht Club and the Adopt a Road Foundation. Both he and Lois enjoyed ushering at the Arkansas Razorback games, as well as playing golf on Friday nights with Willow Run Golf League.

ELWOOD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO