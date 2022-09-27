Read full article on original website
Related
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
Man identified in fatal crash on Huffine Lane Friday morning
An early morning crash left one man dead Friday morning at the intersection of Gooch Hill Rd and Huffine Lane.
Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?
Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
Fairfield Sun Times
Canines coming back to Madison County Sheriff's Office
VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - The law enforcement canine program is returning to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Tyler Mursch has been a driving force in the research, planning and execution of our new canine program. Deputy Mursch was selected to be the sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin County launches "Handle With Care" program to help traumatized children
BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Wednesday afternoon a press conference was held by Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer along with several other local law enforcement departments announcing the launch of the program to help law enforcement and schools work better together. What the "Handle With Care" program will do is alert...
Abandoned Montana Puppy Finds Happy Ending With Forever Home
If you look around at whatever Montana town you live in, you will notice a large number of dogs. People here absolutely love their pets and will do almost anything for each and every one of them. Montana has some really wonderful animal shelters full of loving pets looking for...
October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman
Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
Belgrade one step closer to having a pool, eyeing parks and rec district
Residents in Belgrade say they have wanted a pool in town for years now. That wish is finally being granted. The only question is where to put it and how to pay for it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Governor meets with restaurant owners, apprentices
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month. The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham. “Folks in food service don’t just make...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
ksl.com
Why haven't the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan been released to family members?
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Larry Woodcock made a passionate plea outside the Fremont County Courthouse on Thursday following a hearing for one of the people accused of killing his grandson. "All I want to do is bury the kids. It's been three years. JJ's in a vault right here...
Fairfield Sun Times
New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Ford shares new book at Country Bookshelf tonight
BOZEMAN, Mont. - New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Ford will do a reading of his newest book "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" along with a Q&A tonight at 5:30. The story is about the first Chinese woman to come to America, and follows her fictional descendants and the ties that bind us to past and future family. Ford is half Chinese himself, and relates to complicated origins being half caucasian as well. It explores the possibility that we inherit psychological traits from our ancestors, their trauma, phobias, resiliency, and how we interact with other people. It also looks at epigenetics which is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. The book is dedicated to anyone with a complicated origin story, making it relatable for just about everyone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buzzard Wilder: Bozeman rallies to support beloved artist battling cancer
Buzzard Wilder, known for painting the town with his artwork and acts of kindness used to sit right at a corner booth every day until his battle with cancer became more intense.
Fairfield Sun Times
Parameters for K-12 human sexuality education approved by Bozeman School Board
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a special school board meeting the Bozeman School Board approved revisions to it's policy on human sexuality education to be in compliance with the Senate Bill 99 that was passed in 2021. Schools will now be required to give parents a 48 hour notice before topics...
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Fairfield Sun Times
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Students walk between buildings during a class change at Montana State University in Bozeman. (MSU photo by Colter Peterson/Provided by MSU) Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021.
Bozeman School Board discusses recently passed laws addressing human sexuality
Following Senate Bill 99, schools must inform parents or guardians 48 hours before human sexuality is taught in the classroom.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Comments / 0