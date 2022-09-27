BOZEMAN, Mont. - New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Ford will do a reading of his newest book "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" along with a Q&A tonight at 5:30. The story is about the first Chinese woman to come to America, and follows her fictional descendants and the ties that bind us to past and future family. Ford is half Chinese himself, and relates to complicated origins being half caucasian as well. It explores the possibility that we inherit psychological traits from our ancestors, their trauma, phobias, resiliency, and how we interact with other people. It also looks at epigenetics which is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. The book is dedicated to anyone with a complicated origin story, making it relatable for just about everyone.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO