West Yellowstone, MT

XL Country 100.7

Should You Call 911 If You See This in Bozeman?

Local law enforcement has been receiving calls about this, but officials say that residents don't actually need to call 911 in most of these instances. We're talking about something that is commonly seen in Bozeman: bears. During the fall when temperatures start to cool off, bears are extremely active and you have a good chance of seeing one in the area. With winter right around the corner, bears are bulking up before they hibernate for the winter.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Canines coming back to Madison County Sheriff's Office

VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - The law enforcement canine program is returning to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputy Tyler Mursch has been a driving force in the research, planning and execution of our new canine program. Deputy Mursch was selected to be the sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
City
West Yellowstone, MT
West Yellowstone, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
West Yellowstone, MT
Accidents
City
Ennis, MT
Gallatin County, MT
Crime & Safety
Gallatin County, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
County
Gallatin County, MT
XL Country 100.7

October Has a Meteor Shower Treat for Bozeman

Weather permitting, the Bozeman area will be able to see the Draconid meteor shower on the night between October 8th and 9th. This will be the first of TWO meteor showers that will be visible in October. Exciting stuff! The Draconid meteor shower is also known as the Giacobinids, and it should be quite visible in the sky above southwest Montana, including Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Governor meets with restaurant owners, apprentices

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte visited small businesses and met with local trades workers and first responders in Broadwater and Jefferson counties earlier this month. The GOP governor visited the Full Belli Deli in Townsend and talked to its owner, Dakota and Heidi Bingham. “Folks in food service don’t just make...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Ford shares new book at Country Bookshelf tonight

BOZEMAN, Mont. - New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Ford will do a reading of his newest book "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" along with a Q&A tonight at 5:30. The story is about the first Chinese woman to come to America, and follows her fictional descendants and the ties that bind us to past and future family. Ford is half Chinese himself, and relates to complicated origins being half caucasian as well. It explores the possibility that we inherit psychological traits from our ancestors, their trauma, phobias, resiliency, and how we interact with other people. It also looks at epigenetics which is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. The book is dedicated to anyone with a complicated origin story, making it relatable for just about everyone.
BOZEMAN, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
TOWNSEND, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Students walk between buildings during a class change at Montana State University in Bozeman. (MSU photo by Colter Peterson/Provided by MSU) Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021.
BOZEMAN, MT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE

