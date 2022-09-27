“Show respect to your father,” Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants players have VIOLENT FIGHT post game goes viral

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Yardbarker
Dallas is Still the Team to Beat in the NFC East.
Dallas is still the team to beat in the NFC East, but it didn’t look that way early. Following a 19-3 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was little optimism among Dallas fans. They had seen it before, a team hyped up by its owner as a contender to be brought swiftly back down to Earth. The Cowboys were the only team not to score a touchdown in week one meanwhile, the Eagles have scored no less than 24 points in each game this season. Since then, Dallas has won two straight, and here is how.
Yardbarker
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott shares nickname for Cooper Rush after Week 3 win vs. Giants
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush helped lead the team to its second consecutive victory on Monday night in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants. Rush, who is filling in for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys’ starting QB underwent surgery on his thumb, has gone undefeated as the team’s temporary starter, prompting a hilarious tweet from Ezekiel Elliott in which he gave his QB a new nickname. On Tuesday afternoon, Elliott officially dubbed Cooper Rush, “Cooper Clutch,” a new nickname that is sure to catch on among Cowboys faithful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peyton Manning Begs Giants To Call Timeout vs. Cowboys (Video)
The Hall of Famer was not too pleased with New York’s clock management at the end of the first half.
Monday Night Football: Guests Revealed for ESPN’s ManningCast During Cowboys-Giants Game
The ManningCast returns to Monday Night Football this week, providing fans with an alternate viewing option to conclude Week 3. There’s a great guest list for Monday’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, too. Just a few hours before kickoff, Omaha Productions released...
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from Cowboys vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16 on Monday Night Football to bring a close Week 3's NFL action. Moreover, it meant the ManningCast returned after Peyton and Eli took a break last week. Giants running back Saquon Barkley was a guest on Week 1's episode and opened...
Did the Dolphins run fake plays Wednesday in case they were being spied on?
With McDaniel as their new head coach and the likes of Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former Pro Bowler linebacker Melvin Ingram joining the team in the offseason, it's been not only an exciting start to the 2022 season in South Beach, but a successful one as well. The Dolphins enter Week 4 at 3-0, the only undefeated team in the AFC and one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rushing Attack Finds Their Mojo in Victory Over the Giants
The Cowboys went on the road Monday night and won their second straight game without Dak Prescott. The defense was again dominant, and CeeDee Lamb finally looked the part as WR1 after his drop in the first half, but how about the running game?. The Cowboys' run game looked the...
Comments / 0