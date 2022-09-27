Rod Laver talks of his ‘friend’ Roger Federer’s farewell, calls it an ’emotional night’ for himself

Read full article on original website
Related
Novak Djokovic hopes for farewell match like Roger Federer, surrounded by 'biggest rivals and competitors'
Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he hopes when he retires that he will be surrounded by his "biggest rivals and competitors," like Roger Federer was at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Federer Explains Story Behind Memorable Photo With Nadal
The 20-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis following a doubles match with his longtime rival and friend last week.
Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together
Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
RELATED PEOPLE
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
Tennis-Like Federer's farewell, Djokovic wants biggest rivals at his swansong
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer's emotional goodbye to the game last week.
BBC
Roger Federer & Serena Williams retirements leave a void for adoring fans
Undivided devotion is usually associated with team sports. Travelling hundreds of miles to watch your heroes, supporting them through thick and thin. Naming a kid after a favourite player. Getting a tattoo. Such shows of allegiance and love have not traditionally been associated with tennis players. Yet Roger Federer and...
lastwordonsports.com
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
Comments / 0