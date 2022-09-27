Read full article on original website
Best Buy OLED TV deals just dropped this Sony Bravia below $800
Sony knows how to make good TVs but they're rarely heavily discounted. Today, you can buy a 48-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV for $300 off the usual price
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
moneytalksnews.com
Samsung TVs at Best Buy: Up to $700 off
Save on over 20 models from 40" to 85". Shop Now at Best Buy Tips Pictured is the Samsung Neo QN95B QN65QN95BAFXZA 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $2,699.99 ($600 off).
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
The best TV in 2022: our top picks from LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Vizio and more
These are the best TVs available now, from budget 4K TVs to top-end QLED and OLED TVs.
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale already has major tech deals on Apple, LG and Samsung
Get ready for another batch of Prime Day savings from Amazon with the best tech deals on Apple laptops, LG TVs, Skullcandy earbuds and more ahead of Black Friday 2022.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
The Verge
TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy
Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Massive 86" LG 4K Smart TV for Only $1100
When it comes to TV shopping, size matters. In fact, size might be the single most important factor when determining just how future proof your TV will be. Today, Best Buy is offering the massive 86" LG UQ75 4K Smart TV for only $1099.99. You won't find another 80"+ TV for the same price or less, regardless of brand.
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Android Headlines
Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices
Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
pocketnow.com
Get your gaming on with crazy savings on the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop and more.
We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming laptops on sale. First up, and one of the most compelling options comes as the 2021 version of the MSI GE76 Raider Gaming Laptop, which sells for $1,385 after receiving a $185 discount. This model features a massive 17.3-inch FHD display with 144H refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. It comes with Windows 10 64bit out of the box, but don’t worry; you can easily bump it up to Windows 11 without added cost.
ZDNet
Samsung sale: The 65-inch Frame TV is 24% off today
I fell in love with Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K smart TV when I first saw it at their flagship store, but I didn't want to pay full price. If you've been eyeing this 65-inch TV, great news arrived today: It's currently on sale for 24% off on Woot!, bringing the price down to only $1,519.
Android Headlines
You Can Still Save $100 On The OnePlus 10T 16GB/256GB Model
After almost two months, the OnePlus 10T is finally available. It was announced back in August, and opened up pre-orders in early September. Now you can buy it and have it in your hands within a couple of days. While OnePlus has ended its pre-order promo, Amazon is keeping it going. Knocking $100 off of the 16GB/256GB model. That brings it down to just $649. Also makes it the same price as the 8GB/128GB model.
Digital Trends
Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 cheaper today
While not immediately flashy, the Vostro 3510 was built to take a seat next to other great business laptops, making it a versatile yet relatively cheap laptop. Right now you can even grab it for nearly 50% off from Dell, where it’s going for just $729, down from $1,356, which is a substantial discount on what is already a great laptop.
Neowin
$100 off: Acer Aspire 5 (A515-46) is down to $299.99 in today's Amazon Deals
Today among Amazon's Deals of the Day, Acer is currently offering 25% off of the regular price of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-46) regularly priced at $399.99, that puts it down to just $299.99, which is a discount not to be sniffed at for what this device offers. It has...
Ars Technica
Amazon launches its own QLED 4K TVs, starting at $800
A year after it started pushing its own TVs, Amazon is expanding its lineup with pricier, more advanced options. The Fire TV Omni QLED Series announced yesterday at the invite-only Amazon hardware event shows the tech giant upping the ante with quantum dot displays and more evolved features for smart homes.
