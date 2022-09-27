Read full article on original website
Opioid crisis cost U.S. nearly $1.5 trillion in 2020 -congressional report
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic toll of the opioid addiction and overdose crisis on the United States reached nearly $1.5 trillion in 2020 alone and is likely to grow, a congressional report seen by Reuters shows.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
First real-world study shows the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
Why Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed After Opioid Prescriptions Dropped
Opioid prescriptions have dropped in every state over the last decade, but the effort to prevent overdose deaths is an abject failure
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
A staggering number of maternal deaths in the United States were found to be preventable, according to a federal analysis of maternal death data released Monday. More than 80%, or roughly 4 in 5 maternal deaths in a two-year period, were due to preventable causes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found.
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
CDC Relaxes COVID-19 Mask Guidelines For Health Care Workers
Health care workers are no longer urged to wear coronavirus masks indoors unless they are in areas of high COVID-19 virus transmission, according to updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The latest recommendation, published on Friday, applies to all U.S. settings where health care is delivered, including nursing...
What to know about 'rainbow' fentanyl as schools announce plans to fight crisis
The Drug Enforcement Agency has also issued a warning on so-called rainbow fentanyl.
Long-Acting Injectables May Help With Adherence to HIV Meds
Long-acting Cabenuva (injectable cabotegravir and rilpivirine), which is administered by a health care provider once monthly or every other month, is currently approved for people whose HIV is already under control, but it may also be an option for those who have been unable to achieve viral suppression because of adherence challenges.
Trump records probe: Tensions flare over special master
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. As the probe into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago continues, barbed comments in recent court filings have laid bare deep disagreements related to the special master’s work — not just among lawyers but judges, too. And the filings have made clear that a process the Trump team initially asked for has not consistently played to the ex-president’s advantage. A look at where things stand: WHO IS THE SPECIAL MASTER AND WHAT IS HIS ROLE?
Let’s Talk About Suicide By Gun
The researchers used nearly 5 million handgun transactions among 2 million individuals recorded in California between 1996 and 2015. They applied a form of machine learning [1] to the data. During this interval, 2614, or 0.07% of purchasers, committed suicide with a firearm within a year of its purchase. As is the case in machine learning research, the algorithms were “trained” on 3.5 million randomly selected records from within the entire database and then tested on the remaining 1.5 million records, which included 983 of those firearm-related suicides.
mRNA Vaccines Protect Against Serious COVID-19 During Pregnancy
The first large, real-world study of the effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy found these vaccines, especially two initial doses followed by a booster, are effective in protecting against serious disease in expectant mothers whether the shots are administered before or during pregnancy. Pregnant women were excluded from COVID-19...
CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide
The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 83.1% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis.
Biden administration changes student loan guidance, hours after lawsuit
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday changed its guidance on who qualifies for federal student loan forgiveness, hours after six Republican-led states filed a challenge to its student debt cancellation program.
CDC drops universal masking at nursing homes, hospitals
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased its universal masking recommendation for nursing homes and hospitals, unless those health care institutions are in areas seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. The change is part of updated guidelines published by the CDC on Friday. Still, due to high...
Ending gun violence in America should be a no-brainer
Brain matter was spilling out the top of the patient’s head in the trauma bay. It doesn’t take a neurosurgeon to know that this is not normal. My pager screamed, “GSW to head – ED Room 1.” Gunshot wound to head – Emergency Department Room 1. As the neurosurgery resident physician on call that night, it was my job to evaluate this patient STAT. I wish I could say this was the only time I’ve dealt with such a horrifying scene. Frank brain protrudes out of the skull of another human being who has either shot himself or been shot. But far from it. I’ve encountered this scene over, and over, and over again. This patient shot himself in such a way that did not kill him immediately. Instead, he inflicted enough damage to make us doctors use phrases like no meaningful recovery, persistent vegetative state, ventilator-dependence, and we just don’t know, while talking to the grieving family members who have to make impossibly cruel medical decisions on behalf of their loved one. I contemplated these challenging conversations that I would soon have with his family as I quickly stitched up his scalp to stop brain from leaking out. I knew stitching his scalp would do nothing to change his outcome.
