Bicycles

makeuseof.com

The 3 Fastest E-Bikes for Sale in 2022

The e-bike craze is officially hitting the USA, and tons of performance e-bikes are swarming the market. Of course, these bikes have to abide by government regulations that limit their speed depending on the class classification of the e-bike. So, if you're purchasing an e-bike, ensure it abides by your...
Interesting Engineering

7 best conversion kits to transform your normal bike into an e-bike

An electric bike conversion kit is a device that converts a regular bike into an electric one. It includes all the parts needed to convert the bike, including the motor, controller, battery, and throttle. The conversion kit is installed on the bicycle frame and is easy to install. The installation process should not take more than one hour and does not require any mechanical skills.
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Motor1.com

Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan

Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
TopFutureCars

A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines

Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Interesting Engineering

Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight

Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
insideevs.com

MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small

I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
insideevs.com

Segway Ninebot Introduces The P100S Electric Kick Scooter

For several years now, Segway Ninebot has led the way in the lightweight electric vehicle (LEV) scene, particularly with its electric kick scooters. The brand has a wide array of offerings that deliver both practicality and fun to riders of all ages, and has indeed played a big role in the mobility sector of highly urbanized areas.
BICYCLES

