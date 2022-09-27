Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
The 3 Fastest E-Bikes for Sale in 2022
The e-bike craze is officially hitting the USA, and tons of performance e-bikes are swarming the market. Of course, these bikes have to abide by government regulations that limit their speed depending on the class classification of the e-bike. So, if you're purchasing an e-bike, ensure it abides by your...
7 best conversion kits to transform your normal bike into an e-bike
An electric bike conversion kit is a device that converts a regular bike into an electric one. It includes all the parts needed to convert the bike, including the motor, controller, battery, and throttle. The conversion kit is installed on the bicycle frame and is easy to install. The installation process should not take more than one hour and does not require any mechanical skills.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan
Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
Ram is discontinuing its diesel pickup that can drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups
It's last call for Ram's light duty diesel pickups. The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel will be discontinued next January as the brand prepares to launch its first all-electric model. The turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 was added to the lineup in 2014 as the first diesel available for the light duty Ram truck in the U.S.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
How Many Miles Before An Electric Car Is Greener Than A Gas Car
One of the most common arguments against EVs is that they don't start their lives as green options. How long does it take them to beat gas cars?
insideevs.com
MOD’s New Black E-Bike Is Ready To Embark On Adventures Big And Small
I’m almost certain that a large percentage of folks looking to get into e-bikes want their prospective bikes to be rather versatile machines. Now, this is especially true for those looking to integrate the e-bike lifestyle into their day-to-day—meaning their new two-wheeler will be a vehicle for both leisure and utility. Luckily, there are tons of options available in the market, from manufacturers big and small.
electrek.co
Tenways CGO800S belt-drive commuter electric bike review: A lot to like!
After having previously tested out Tenways’ first single-speed electric bicycle last year, I was excited to give the brand’s newest model a try. Now that I’ve spent some good saddle time on the Tenways CGO800S, here’s what I think about this new ride. First of all,...
Drivers are only just realizing that they can make major adjustment to their car steering wheel at flick of a switch
SOME drivers move their seats backward for additional comfort and end up too far from their steering wheel. Fortunately, Jaclyn Rich has posted a TikTok video showing how you can adjust the distance of your car’s steering wheel with little-to-no effort. The video begins with a shot of the...
insideevs.com
Segway Ninebot Introduces The P100S Electric Kick Scooter
For several years now, Segway Ninebot has led the way in the lightweight electric vehicle (LEV) scene, particularly with its electric kick scooters. The brand has a wide array of offerings that deliver both practicality and fun to riders of all ages, and has indeed played a big role in the mobility sector of highly urbanized areas.
MotorAuthority
Ford's trademark of “Megazilla” may point to monster crate engine in the works
Ford already offers a V-8 nicknamed the Godzilla, and soon there may be a more potent offering with the name Megazilla. A search through the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals a trademark filing for “Megazilla,” which was made by Ford on Sept. 16.
