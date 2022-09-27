Read full article on original website
Lil' Kim’s Ex Mr. Papers Issues Warning To 50 Cent Over Remarks About His Daughter
Lil’ Kim’s ex Mr. Papers has issued a warning to 50 Cent after the G-Unit mogul made disparaging remarks about his and the Queen Bee’s daughter. On Friday (September 9), 50 stirred the pot with Kim when he claimed the Brooklyn rapper dissed Nicki Minaj’s infant son in the opening line of her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Suge Knight Planned Attack On Bone Thugs-n-Harmony At 1995 Source Awards, Says Krayzie Bone
Suge Knight planned an attack on Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at the 1995 Source Awards, according to Krazyie Bone. The Cleveland rapper made the claim during a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, where he alleged the notorious Death Row Records co-founder offered goons $10,000 to assault them on stage during the awards show.
50 Cent Uses His Son To Troll Baby Mother Over Diddy Dating Rumors
50 Cent has trolled his baby mother Daphne Joy over her rumored romance with Diddy. The Queens, New York rapper took to Instagram on Monday (September 26) to share a photo of him and his son, Sire Jackson, wearing sunglasses and looking into the camera with straight faces. 50 wrote...
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
‘I Stand By My Statements’: Mariah Carey Refuses To Take Back Claims Her Brother Morgan Sold Drugs In Bitter Family Battle
Mariah Carey has refused to settle the legal battle with her estranged brother Morgan over claims she ruined his life by labeling him a violent former cocaine dealer, Radar has learned. According to a declaration written by written, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star said she stands by accusations she made about her brother Morgan in her memoir. Last year, Mariah was sued by her estranged brother over allegations she made in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, the music legend detailed incidents that went down in her childhood that painted Morgan as violent, which...
Boosie Badazz Responds To Allegations He Was Behind Murder Of Chicago Jeweler
Boosie Badazz is clearing his name after being accused of orchestrating the murder of Chicago jeweler Duke The Jeweler in Houston, Texas during Labor Day Weekend. The Baton Rouge rapper posted an angry video on Instagram on Wednesday (September 7) denying his involvement while sharing his account of what transpired the night of Duke’s death.
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’
Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Coolio’s Suspected Cause of Death: Everything We Know About How the Late Rapper Died
Gone too soon. Coolio – who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. – died at the age of 59 on September 28. Keep reading to find out his suspected cause of death, his career accomplishments and more. What Was Coolio’s Cause of Death?. While Coolio’s official cause...
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Reportedly Killed In Compton Triple Shooting
Compton, CA – Los Angeles-based rapper Kee Riches was reportedly shot and killed in Compton over the weekend. According to KTLA, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to calls of a shooting near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue on Saturday (September 24) around 9:40 p.m. local time.
