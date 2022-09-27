· Why mediation analysis will generally be invalid by Uri Simonsohn on data colada. “Examples of intuitive shortcomings of mediation: the mediator of interest to the authors correlates with other mediators that are not of interest and thus not included in the regression. If the excluded mediators correlate with the included one, a very likely scenario, the included mediator picks up spurious mediation from the other ones. This bias also affects virtually every published mediation analysis. In addition, non-linearities and measurement error can produce spurious mediation, and there may be reverse causality with the 'dependent variable' causing the change in the mediator….this post focuses on a counterintuitive one…The problem of interest to this post is that if there is any variable, besides X, that correlates with M and Y (a very likely scenario), mediation is invalid.”

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO