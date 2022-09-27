ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
EDUCATION
Dartmouth

College community organizes events to grieve following student deaths

In addition to a community gathering organized by the College, Dartmouth Hillel and the family of Sam Gawel ’23 held memorial services. The College held a community gathering on Baker-Berry lawn on Friday afternoon for students to “grieve in recognition of recent losses and community pain,” according to an email from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown. This event was one of several organized by various members of the Dartmouth community following the deaths of Sam Gawel ’23, Joshua Watson ’22, Alex Simpson ’22 and David Gallagher ’20.
COLLEGES
World Bank Blogs

Morocco's experience in ensuring quality preschool education

Since 2018, Morocco has been implementing a large program to broaden access to quality preschool education. In just a few years, the country significantly increased the number of children in pre-school, with a pre-school enrolment rate rising from 49.5 percent in 2018 to 71.3 percent in 2020. In addition, the share of so-called "irregular" preschools—which are neither public, private, nor partnerships with other entities—decreased by more than 30 percent in favor of an increase in the share of private and public preschool institutions. From 2018 to 2021, 13,594 new preschool classrooms were created nationwide.
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ-Inclusive Schools

Despite vocal resistance, prohibitive laws, and political campaign claims, there is limited evidence of CRT being taught in public K-12 schools. There are many obstacles to effective diversity education in schools, including racist incidents and limited funding. Stakeholders can support improved diversity education by speaking up. Since 2020, there have...
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
World Bank Blogs

Weekly links September 30: Another strike against mediation analysis, the importance of Table 1, meals in Indian schools, and more…

· Why mediation analysis will generally be invalid by Uri Simonsohn on data colada. “Examples of intuitive shortcomings of mediation: the mediator of interest to the authors correlates with other mediators that are not of interest and thus not included in the regression. If the excluded mediators correlate with the included one, a very likely scenario, the included mediator picks up spurious mediation from the other ones. This bias also affects virtually every published mediation analysis. In addition, non-linearities and measurement error can produce spurious mediation, and there may be reverse causality with the 'dependent variable' causing the change in the mediator….this post focuses on a counterintuitive one…The problem of interest to this post is that if there is any variable, besides X, that correlates with M and Y (a very likely scenario), mediation is invalid.”
EDUCATION
educationsnapshots.com

SLF Primary and Secondary School

HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro worked to bring SLF Primary and Secondary School a sustainable design for education in Shenzhen, China. This is a project to build a new public primary and secondary school for children aged 7 to 15 in Luohu District, Shenzhen, China. The themes of the new...
EDUCATION
geteducated.com

Online OTA Programs – Prerequisites, Courses, & Opportunities

There are many online OTA programs available today. Your choice will depend on your career goals and needs. Here are some things to consider when choosing an online OTA program:. Do you want a program that’s entirely online or one that has a hybrid format (online and in-person)?. What...
JOBS
Cult of Mac

Access 14 courses on Python programming for only $40

The tech industry has exploded since the ’90s, and with that comes numerous opportunities for programmers. Fortunately, coding doesn’t require traditional schooling. However, to find success in the field, you absolutely need to show employers that you know your stuff. If you’re looking to make your move into...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
News-Medical.net

Children exposed to diverse accents perform better in learning new words

If elementary school children are accustomed to many regional and foreign accents because they hear them frequently in their linguistic environment, then it is easier for them to learn new words from other children who speak with unfamiliar accents. This is shown by the research results of Assistant Prof. Dr. Adriana Hanulíková and Helena Levy from the German Department at the University of Freiburg. "In contrast to previous studies, it is not bilingual children who necessarily perform better in vocabulary acquisition, but children who are exposed to diverse accents most frequently," explains Hanulíková, assistant professor of language and cognition. For their study, the two linguists developed a novel virtual and game-based design. Their findings recently appeared in the journal Language Learning.
KIDS
CNET

Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle

You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Lack of ‘qualified people’ without more Web3 education, say academics

Australian blockchain academics and educators have called for more robust Web3 education in schools, preparing students for a world that will be dominated by blockchain technology. Huxley Peckham, head trainer for Blockchain Academy International told Cointelegraph that there are “very few qualified people in the blockchain industry, but there is...
EDUCATION
allnurses.com

Careers in Social Justice

I'm interested in social justice, activism, anti-discrimination, healthcare focused on marginalized communities (I.e. LGBTQ or BIPOC communities or work with reproductive health) and health and social equity. I wanted to request suggestions for careers in nursing that allow nurses to work in those fields. I'm open to and appreciate any suggestions for career ideas.
ADVOCACY

