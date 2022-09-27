Read full article on original website
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Katie Boulter
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Jelena Ostapenko.
ATP Seoul Day 4 Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry
The top seeds come off their bye on Day 4 at the ATP Korea Open, and it looks to be a three-man race between Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz. Denis Shapovalov is perhaps looking over their shoulders hoping to right the ship of a bad season, though maybe an upstart can give us another fun run to the title like we saw recently with Borna Coric. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got the picks below, including Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald.
ATP Sofia Day 4 Predictions Including Holger Rune vs Lorenzo Sonego
With the home star Grigor Dimitrov out of the ATP Sofia tournament, it will be interesting to watch who the crowd gets behind as we will see the rest of the second round played out. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Jannik Sinner.
ATP Seoul Quarterfinal Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Yoshihito Nishioka
The top two seeds remain in the ATP 250 event in Seoul as we’ve reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Korea Open. Both Casper Ruud and Cameron Norrie might have their hands full on Friday though. Can Yoshihito Nishioka or Jenson Brooksby produce an upset? Who do you think takes the other two last eight matches?
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
WTA Tallinn Day 4 Predictions Including Anett Kontaveit vs Tereza Martincova
Day 4 at the WTA event in Tallin will feature four Round of 16 matches, with the world #4 and #1 seed of this tournament Anett Kontaveit heading the field as she looks to capture the title on home soil. Plenty of other exciting action is to be expected this Thursday in Tallin though.
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
ATP Sofia Day 3 Predictions Including Fernando Verdasco vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Veteran Fernando Verdasco takes to the courts of ATP Sofia on day 3 of the tournament in Bulgaria. We have predictions for every day 3 match including Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux. The Frenchman Blancaneaux won their only meeting. He won two rounds of qualifying...
Behind the 'raw' photo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal that captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling expected Roger Federer's farewell from tennis to be charged with emotion -- though when the moment arrived, the outpouring of tears and adulation caught her by surprise.
Rod Laver praises Nick Kyrgios transformation after Wimbledon final mistake
Australian tennis legend Rod Laver has expressed his relief at seeing Nick Kyrgios realise some of his potential this year. After a difficult 2021, Kyrgios has had an unforgettable 2022 to date, winning the Australian Open men's doubles title before making the singles final at Wimbledon. The 27-year-old also beat...
WTA Parma Day 3 Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus
Tuesday’s action in Parma saw several upsets, leaving very few seeds remaining in the draw. Maria Sakkari and Irina-Camelia Begu remain the favourites, but the draw is wide open for the rest of the group. Their are eight matches to cover in our WTA Parma day 3 predictions and this article features four of the eight. Be sure to head over to the other article for the rest of the day’s coverage. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the four matches featured here.
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
