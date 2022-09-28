ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Fugitive murder suspect, his teen daughter killed in shootout with deputies on 15 Fwy in Hesperia

By Irene Cruz via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father - a fugitive wanted in the shooting death of the teen's mother - were both killed in a shootout with sheriff's deputies on the 15 Freeway in Hesperia Tuesday, authorities said.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said at an afternoon news conference that Savannah Graziano was wearing tactical gear and a helmet as she ran toward deputies while the shootout was unfolding.

The teenager was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly before noon.

Authorities did not specify whether the teen was struck by bullets fired by her father or responding deputies.

Her father, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano, was found in the driver's seat and pronounced dead at the scene. He allegedly killed his estranged wife in a domestic violence incident on Monday in the city of Fontana.

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter, Savannah, in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plates. Graziano was described as armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's department said it received a call Tuesday morning about a vehicle matching the description of the Amber Alert that was triggered Monday for the teen. The call stated the vehicle was traveling southbound on the freeway in Barstow.

Deputies located the pickup truck and chased it on the highway for around 45 miles.

Throughout the chase, Graziano - and possibly his daughter as well - was "constantly shooting back at the deputies" through the truck's rear window, Dicus said.

The shooter put several rounds through a patrol car's windshield and later disabled a second pursuing vehicle, the sheriff said.

The pickup truck became disabled on the shoulder of a highway in the city of Hesperia, and the firefight ensued.

Dicus said the girl was wearing tactical gear as she exited a truck's passenger side and ran toward the sheriff's deputies. She fell to the ground amid the gunfire. The deputies did not initially realize it was the girl who was running toward them, Dicus said, because she was wearing a helmet and a military-style vest that can hold armored plates.

Witnesses of the shootout reported hearing a massive exchange of gunfire.

Even though the only weapon was found -- a rifle -- was in the truck with Graziano, detectives say it's possible his daughter was also firing.

"There may be some information that the passenger was involved in firing back at the deputies and we're still trying to confirm that at this point," Dicus said.

One deputy was injured by shrapnel during the firefight, Dicus said.

Tuesday's crime scene caused major backups along Interstate 15. The southbound 15 was closed at Main Street.

The search for Graziano began Monday after his wife, Tracy Martinez, was shot and killed near a Fontana elementary school, which triggered panic among parents and schoolchildren nearby. At the time, the suspect was believed to be with his daughter.

"The man just came down the street shooting. He started shooting in that direction," neighborhood resident Andy Davis told Eyewitness News Monday. "Hit those trees, houses across the street. They say the bullets were skipping off the street, and the woman was trying to run for her life, and unfortunately she was hit. Once she was hit I guess he shot at her a few more times."

An Amber Alert was issued for the teen shortly after the killing, but according to the California Highway Patrol, the alert has since been deactivated.

Fontana police said Graziano was a Fontana resident but investigators learned he previously lived in Arizona.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 35

AP_0059532.az
3d ago

Why did police return fire with the teenage IN THE VEHICLE? If she dies, every single one of those officers who fired back is responsible for her murder. That IS NOT how it’s done.

Reply(11)
5
Linda Guyette
3d ago

Again cops killed an innocent child and lies about her shooting a gun at them, NO OTHER GUN FOUND! ARE COPS PROTECTING AND SERVING US, OR JUDGE,JURY AND EXECUTIONERS? TRULY THINK ABOUT IT! MY FATHER WAS A GARDEN GROVE COP, AND HE WAS A COMPASSIONATE CARING SOLE, WHO WOULD HAVE MADE BETTER DECISIONS TO SAVE SAVANAH!I'M ASHAMED OF THOSE INVOLVED! GOD KEEPS PERFECT BOOKS 📚

Reply(1)
2
happiblnde
3d ago

Her father is the reason both she and her mother are deceased. He was a coward.

Reply
6
 

