GoLocalProv
Market on Hope Street Vandalized — Due to Opposition to Bike Lanes
A small business on Hope Street on the East Side of Providence was vandalized — due to its opposition to bike lanes in the commercial area. Bubbie’s Market and Deli, which first opened in 2021 and features a Shabbat and Rosh Hashanah menu, made the assertion on Thursday.
ecori.org
CRMC Approves Plan to Restore Kickemuit Reservoir to Tidal Habitat via Dam Removal
PROVIDENCE – A dam removal project by the Bristol County Water Authority that would restore the Kickemuit Reservoir back to a tidal estuarine habitat received conditional approval from the Coastal Resources Management Council this week. Under the approved application, the water authority will remove the lower dam structure entirely...
Valley Breeze
Left turns soon to be prohibited off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike
SMITHFIELD – Removing the left turn option and adding signage off Greenville Avenue onto Putnam Pike is the first among many planned steps to alleviate traffic congestion and accidents along the Route 44 corridor in Greenville, says Town Councilor Sean Kilduff. Kilduff said the Rhode Island Department of Transportation...
fallriverreporter.com
Grifols plasma donation center in Fall River – saving lives while boosting the local economy
Nine months ago, Grifols Plasma center (also known as Biomat USA) opened its doors at 370 Rhode Island Ave, just a half mile from the South Coast Market place. The timing is perfect, advances in medicine have allowed scientists and doctors to provide those in need with the life-saving medicine that plasma provides, and with the economic downturn with steep rises in inflation, Fall River residents and others can earn up to $500 a month.
ABC6.com
Company faces nearly $1.2M in fines after Bristol County man dies in garage collapse
BOSTON (WLNE) — The United States Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday that a demolition company is facing nearly $1.2 million in fines after a Bristol County man died in a Boston parking garage collapse — during his first day on the job.
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
nrinow.news
Highway closures, chowder supper: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Driver can expect intermittent closures overnight on Route 146 on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation demolishes two bridges in Lincoln, on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road. The work may result in slow moving traffic between 9 p.m. to 6...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford woman warns residents about incidents with black painting van
“This is a long shot but here goes: I am a waitress so I usually don’t get home till between 8-11:30pm at night but I always walk my dog when I get home. My boyfriend usually comes with me as he doesn’t like me out at night walking around by myself. This past week he has been tired so I’ve told him he hasn’t had to come with me. I live on Ashley Street.
WCVB
Skateboarder struck by vehicle on Route 122 in Blackstone Valley
BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Blackstone police confirm that a skateboarder was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in the Massachusetts town. The crash happened on the stretch of Main Street, also known as Route 122, near the Millville town line. Police did not identify the victim of the crash, nor...
I-95 lanes to shift onto new bridge in Providence
Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford family seeks public’s help IDing vehicle in hit and run that totaled their car
“My girlfriend and I got into a car accident around 9:00pm on Monday night, the 26th. We were rear-ended in the north end near Cafe Roma. It was a hit-and-run by a black SUV, I think it was a BMW. They left my girlfriend and me for dead they took...
Man charged with 2 robberies in Fall River
Police have arrested a Fall River man believed to have robbed two businesses in the city earlier this week.
Block Island Times
Rhode Island CRMC issues violations notice to Ballard’s
Following on the heels of the incidents that fell on Victory Day in August, with the throngs of concertgoers packed onto Ballard’s Beach and the ensuing fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island Ferry in the evening, residents and officials on Block Island started asking questions about just how Ballard’s Resort came to grow under the radar over the past few years. Naturally, the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council came into play.
hwy.co
This State Beach in Rhode Island Is Perfect for a Relaxing Summer Day
Spending your day at East Matunuck State Beach in Rhode Island can feel like the epitome of a relaxing summer day. Beach days offer respite from the city and the rush of life. But why should you spend your day at this specific beach? Read on to learn more about beach life, historical facts, and places to stay when visiting East Matunuck State Beach.
iheart.com
Demolish And Build A New Bridge In A Week?
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning to demolish a bridge in Providence this upcoming Friday and Saturday as part of a rapid replacement project. RIDOT says the Glenbridge Avenue overpass on Route 6 will have a new bridge in place within one week. Route 6 will be closed...
New Bedford Church Resurrected into Glamorous Five-Bedroom Home
The site of the former New Bedford Church of Christ has been transformed into what could arguably be one of the most beautiful homes in the city. Jackson first told us about 1169 Phillips Road in February. Back then, the church was in pretty bad shape, but Jackson thought it...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make second arrest in string of city robberies
Fall River Police have made two arrests concerning 4 of 5 robberies that occurred in less than a two-day span. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Officer Domingas Gomes responded to Walgreens Pharmacy located at 1512 South Main St. in response to an unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Gomes met with the store employee who indicated that an unknown white male approached her register and produced a note demanding money. The clerk complied with the suspect’s demands and the male fled the area on a bicycle which he stole while exiting the store.
whdh.com
MBTA Commuter Rail train and car accident reported in Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail train was been involved in an accident with a minivan, according to a tweet from Bridgewater Police. Police said that the crash happened at the rail crossing at the intersection of Spring Street and Broad Street Thursday. No injuries have been reported, and the minivan has since been towed from the scene.
WCVB
Driver dies in fiery crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person died Friday in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24. Police said the vehicle went off the...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to fourth business robbery in less than two days
Fall River Police are investigating the fourth business robbery in less than two days. Just after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday Officer Stavens responded to Seasons Gas Station located at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in response to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Stavens met with the clerk who explained that an unknown male entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the male fled the store on foot.
