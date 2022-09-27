ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
The Weather Channel

Four Things We're Most Concerned About With Hurricane Ian

The exact track of Hurricane Ian will make a big difference in storm surge impacts. The slow movement of Ian will prolong impacts to parts of Florida. Heavy rainfall and storm surge may be a very damaging combination. Ian may weaken some before landfall but it needs to be taken...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian Leaves Florida Cities in Ruins

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, September 28, as a Category 4 storm, inundating communities on the state's west coast with a historic storm surge that destroyed entire city blocks. As it moved across the state Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian generated catastrophic flooding from the Orlando metro area to St. Johns County.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm

A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
FLORIDA STATE

