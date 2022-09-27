Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Tuesday night Hurricane Ian track shifts even further south, away from Tampa Bay
Tropical Storm force winds could arrive in the Bay area as early as 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
The Weather Channel
Four Things We're Most Concerned About With Hurricane Ian
The exact track of Hurricane Ian will make a big difference in storm surge impacts. The slow movement of Ian will prolong impacts to parts of Florida. Heavy rainfall and storm surge may be a very damaging combination. Ian may weaken some before landfall but it needs to be taken...
Miami New Times
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian Leaves Florida Cities in Ruins
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, September 28, as a Category 4 storm, inundating communities on the state's west coast with a historic storm surge that destroyed entire city blocks. As it moved across the state Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian generated catastrophic flooding from the Orlando metro area to St. Johns County.
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 9, according to reports
Authorities throughout southwest Florida will hit the road on Thursday in communities battered by the massive Hurricane Ian to assess damage, clear debris and respond to calls for help as millions of Floridians remain sheltered in place.
Miami New Times
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
When will Tampa Bay airports reopen?
Hurricane Ian moved through the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds and rainfall to the region.
Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian, which was a category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places...
stpetecatalyst.com
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
Residents, Business Owners Can Now Apply For Federal Assistance In Florida Post Hurricane Ian
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected
Tampa International Airport to suspend operations Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tampa International Airport said it will suspend all operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.
Florida property attorney reveals what to do if your home is damaged during Hurricane Ian and shares tips on how to protect your property - as Sunshine State is battered by 'monstrous' storm
A Florida property attorney has revealed tips to help you deal with the aftermath of a 'monstrous' storm as the Sunshine State is hit by 'monstrous' Hurricane Ian. Kailey, a property attorney in Florida who represents homeowners who have claims against their insurance company for any form of property damage, usually caused by a storm, shared tips with her fellow residents whose lives could well be upended by Hurricane Ian, a category four storm that has just hit the southwestern tip of the state. .
Tampa International Airport Prepares For Potential Impact From Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. – As much of the west coast of Florida and the Tampa Bay area braces for high winds and storm surges from the approaching storm, Tampa International Airport remains operational as it makes its own preparations. The Airport may begin shutting down
