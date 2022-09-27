Board approves transformation of Nubian Square parking lots into new cultural, dining, residential and lab training spaces

BOSTON – Ricky Caswell said he always noticed rust chips at the base of lamp posts walking to his job at the Barking Crab restaurant over the Evelyn Moakley Bridge. But he was still shocked by what he witnessed Tuesday afternoon.Caswell was on the bridge in Boston's Seaport District when a light post suddenly fell and landed on a woman who was walking in the area. I-Team sources said the woman suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. She remains hospitalized in stable condition. "It smashed and the glass exploded everywhere and the top piece of the lamp fell into the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO