Board approves transformation of Nubian Square parking lots into new cultural, dining, residential and lab training spaces

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Related
universalhub.com
Board approves East Boston cannabis shop - but without a drive-thru window
The Zoning Board of Appeal yesterday approved a proposed marijuana shop at 4 Neptune Rd. in East Boston - but without what appeared to be a takeout window shown on the submitted plans. Brian Jones's Cannabis Healing had originally proposed a drive-thru window at which customers who ordered online could...
Dorchester Reporter
Cannabis team makes pitch for Mattapan Square storefront
With an eye toward getting to a hearing before the Boston Cannabis Board (BCB) next month, the team behind a proposed adult-use cannabis dispensary at 538 River St. in Mattapan Square held its final community meeting on Sept. 21, earning equal amounts of excitement and concern for the shop, called “The POT” as co-founders Dru Ledbetter and Marquis Cohen touted their own roots in Mattapan.
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
Boston Globe
Cambridge wants to prioritize housing over parking. Is that a good idea?
Tell us what you think cities should do about housing and parking development. With limited space and growing demand for development, many cities are torn between making space for more parking spaces or more housing. In Cambridge, City Council members want to go with more housing. A proposal backed by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
Meet Lynn’s mayor Jared Nicholson, who wants to develop the waterfront and clean up the beaches
You may have heard the rhyme: Lynn, Lynn, the city of sin. But the new mayor, Jared Nicholson, has a different attitude. He sees it as a city of growth. Nicholson is a father — his son just started preschool and a second child is on the way. He’s also a former college wrestler who still takes part in a beach-wrestling tournament every summer.
universalhub.com
South End to get first archaeological dig, at Massachusetts Avenue townhouse that might have been a station on the underground railroad
Boston's archaeology team plans to begin digging in the rear yard of the League of Women for Community Service in Boston headquarters at 558 Massachusetts Ave in October, in advance of the league's plans to do extensive landscaping there. The townhouse was built in 1858 for William and Martha Carnes...
universalhub.com
The City that Always Sleeps slowly wakes up: Late-night tacos approved downtown
The Boston Licensing Board today approved a proposal by El Jefe's Taqueria to extend the closing time at its Emerson location, at Boylston and Tremont streets, to 2 a.m. The proposal had the backing of both the Midtown-Park Plaza Neighborhood Association and City Councilor Ed Flynn, two years after both had opposed witching-hour tacos there.
Dorchester Reporter
Hicks Auto Body hailed as a ‘legacy business’ after 52 years on Talbot Avenue
When he was growing up in 1950s South Carolina, a young man named Willie Hicks Sr. wanted to be a doctor, but being a Black man there in those days, he found that few colleges were interested in training him, and that society had no interest in allowing him to practice medicine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Witnesses recall moment light pole fell on woman in Seaport District
BOSTON – Ricky Caswell said he always noticed rust chips at the base of lamp posts walking to his job at the Barking Crab restaurant over the Evelyn Moakley Bridge. But he was still shocked by what he witnessed Tuesday afternoon.Caswell was on the bridge in Boston's Seaport District when a light post suddenly fell and landed on a woman who was walking in the area. I-Team sources said the woman suffered serious injuries to her head and legs. She remains hospitalized in stable condition. "It smashed and the glass exploded everywhere and the top piece of the lamp fell into the...
NECN
Lynn Business Owner Says Deteriorated MBTA Bridge is Hurting His Businesses
A Lynn, Massachusetts, business owner is going head to head with the MBTA and their fight has ended up in court. Cisco Meneses, the owner of roughly 20 storefronts on Mount Vernon Street, claims the deteriorating Mount Vernon Street Bridge is the reason why he can’t open any of his businesses. The businesses are located directly under the bridge for the commuter rail in Lynn.
baystatebanner.com
In the news: Karina Teixeira
The YMCA of Greater Boston has announced Karina Teixeira as the new executive director of the Huntington Avenue branch. Having worked with the YMCA of Greater Boston for over 15 years, Teixeira will help drive the organization’s mission and commitment in the South End, Back Bay and Fenway communities.
WCVB
Crisis at 'Mass and Cass' persists for Mayor Wu, Boston city leaders
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says things are improving in the troubled part of the city known as "Mass and Cass," but admits there is more work to do when it comes to tackling the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area. It has been more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
universalhub.com
Pedestrian in bad shape after being hit by box truck on Cambridge Street in Sullivan Square
Live Boston reports the pedestrian was hit on Cambridge Street at Spice Street and suffered injuries serious enough to have the homicide unit and fatal-accident reconstruction team called in. State Police shut the off ramp from I-93; BPD shut Cambridge at Maffa Way.
wgbh.org
In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts
City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
newbedfordguide.com
Wu: City Services Attracting Out-of-Staters To Boston
Boston saw a “fairly large influx” of migrants over the summer that underscored the need for resources at the municipal level, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. Casting Boston as “a city that is a hub for services,” the mayor seemed to chalk up some of the swell to the level of assistance available here, and drew a connection between the migrant arrivals and the city’s troubled Mass. and Cass area where substance-addicted people have flocked in recent years.
Daily Free Press
Open Market’s Fenway Flea brings vintage, unique wares to an abandoned gas station
Under the string-light embellished awning of an abandoned gas station lies the Fenway Flea — a concept created by the brand Original Markets. The market, open on Sundays, opened to the public on Sept. 11 as one of many endeavors by the Boston-based company. Megan Fehling, CEO and founder...
‘She is always looking forward’: Ayanna Pressley wrote about Michelle Wu for TIME100 Next
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was named in the magazine's annual round-up of emerging leaders. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley offered up some glowing prose on her former City Council colleague and fellow Democrat, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, for TIME magazine as Wu was named Wednesday among the publication’s annual TIME100 Next list of emerging leaders.
nbcboston.com
Bertucci's in Woburn Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like another location of a local chain of Italian restaurants has closed, and this is its second outlet north of Boston to shutter over the past few months. According to multiple sources, Bertucci's in Woburn is no longer in business,...
Comments / 6