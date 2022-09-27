Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Celtics reportedly could be interested in reacquiring Jae Crowder
The Boston Celtics could be interested in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder played for the Celtics from 2015-17.
Full Details On Jae Crowder’s Phoenix Suns Trade Request
The Phoenix Suns are kicking off training camp with NBA media day today, the first time the entire team will be together in a few months. But, there will be one noticeable absence when things get underway. Veteran forward Jae Crowder, who has been an integral part of the team’s...
16 Bucks players from last year at training camp, 'a record,' coach says
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks are back, and so are a whole cast of familiar faces. Sixteen players from last year's team returned to Milwaukee for training camp. "That is, I think, by a decent number, a record for me in my almost 30 years in the NBA," said Mike Budenholzer, Bucks head coach.
Milwaukee Bucks A Potential Landing Spot For Jae Crowder?
With the Phoenix Suns and veteran forward Jae Crowder looking to part ways before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Milwaukee Bucks are a championship contending team who could pursue a trade for Crowder.
Phillies-Nationals series adjusted because of Hurricane Ian
The Philadelphia Phillies' four-game weekend series at the Washington Nationals has been adjusted because of the forecast for rain in the nation's capital from the remnants of Hurricane Ian
Darvin Ham ignores Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks history as he lays down law at camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that a coaching change will help them make it back to the playoffs this season. In that sense, it’s clear that their new head coach, Darvin Ham, has some lofty expectations surrounding him as he enters his first season at the helm of the Lakers.
Warriors Media Day 2022: Top photos from Sunday
On Sunday, members of the Golden State Warriors gathered at the team facility in San Francisco for the 2022 edition of media day. At media day, players like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green stood behind the podium and answered questions from different reporters about the upcoming season. Along...
Spygate 2.0? NFL investigating how a Miami Dolphins practice got uploaded to social media, but Mike McDaniel’s way ahead of everyone
Update: This story has grown legs. Scroll to the bottom section for the latest on how Miami Dolphins head coach
