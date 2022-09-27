Read full article on original website
Pottstown woman admits providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal North Coventry crash
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown woman is awaiting her fate from a judge after she admitted to providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Berks man sentenced for causing a catastrophe during fire at Pottstown motel
NORRISTOWN — A Berks County man has received what is essentially a time served sentence and a hefty restitution bill in connection with his role in a fire that caused damage to a Pottstown motel. Russell Hess III, 50, of Mountain View Court, Hamburg, was sentenced in Montgomery County...
A haunting we will go: Region filled with frights, bites and fun this Halloween season (With interactive map)
The Halloween season is starting to rival the Christmas season. Last year, $10.14 billion was spent on the holiday and more is expected to be shelled out this year as the COVID pandemic fades into the rearview mirror. Also like Christmas, Halloween seems to be kicking off earlier than ever....
