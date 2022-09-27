Read full article on original website
Broadway.com
Head to Shubert Alley for an Inside Look at the Broadway Flea Market on The Broadway Show
Perry Sook & Kwegyirba Croffie on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Every year Broadway shows head to Shubert Alley to offer treasures, at the Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction. The annual event, which began in 1987, is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This year's installment raised a whopping $1,043,825. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, set to air in New York City on October 2 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX, correspondent Perry Sook offers an inside look at the event.
Broadway.com
Neil Diamond Musical A Beautiful Noise, Starring Will Swenson, to Release Cast Recording
Will Swenson & the cast of "A Beautiful Noise" at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. The Broadway production of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, starring Will Swenson, is releasing a cast recording on November 2, the same day that the production begins performances at the Broadhurst Theatre. Opening night is set for December 4, and the digital single of the classic song “Cracklin’ Rosie” is now available on all streaming platforms.
Broadway.com
Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clarke & More Complete the Cast of Merrily We Roll Along
Full casting has been revealed for New York Theatre Workshop's previously announced revival of Merrily We Roll Along. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, this production is directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson. Merrily We Roll Along, starring Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe, will begin previews on November 21. The show is set to open on December 12 and is scheduled to run through January 21, 2023.
Broadway.com
Get a First Look at Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy & More in Leopoldstadt on Broadway
Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Faye Castelow and David Krumholtz in "Leopoldstadt" New photos of Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Leopoldstadt are here. The play, directed by Patrick Marber, began performances ar Broadway's Longacre Theatre on September 14 and opens on October 2. It is set in Vienna's Jewish quarter and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th century, spanning over 50 years. The 38-member cast includes Broadway alums Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Anthony Rosenthal, Betsy Aidem, Corey Brill, Gina Ferrall, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, David Krumholtz, Tedra Millan, Seth Numrich and Dylan Wallach. It also marks the Broadway debuts of Jesse Aaronson, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Arty Froushan, Charlotte Graham, Colleen Litchfield, Aaron Neil, Chris Stevens, Reese Bogin, Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Jaxon Cain Grundleger, Wesley Holloway, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf and Drew Ryan Squire. Check out the photos below and be sure to get tickets to see the sweeping production for yourself.
Broadway.com
Watch Crystal Lucas-Perry & the Cast of Broadway's 1776 Perform 'Sit Down, John'
The new revival of 1776 has arrived on Broadway and now there is a sneak peek of the production. The cast, led by Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, took to the Good Morning America stage to perform 'Sit Down, John.' Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus co-direct the production, which features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone based on a concept by Edwards. 1776 began performances at the American Airlines Theatre on September 16 and will officially open on October 6. The cast also includes Carolee Carmello as John Dickinson, Gisela Adisa as Robert Livingston, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, TIffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak as Stephen Hopkins, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes,Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Sushma Saha as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Salome B. Smith as Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney and Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams as standbys. Check out the performance below!
