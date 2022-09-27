The new revival of 1776 has arrived on Broadway and now there is a sneak peek of the production. The cast, led by Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, took to the Good Morning America stage to perform 'Sit Down, John.' Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus co-direct the production, which features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone based on a concept by Edwards. 1776 began performances at the American Airlines Theatre on September 16 and will officially open on October 6. The cast also includes Carolee Carmello as John Dickinson, Gisela Adisa as Robert Livingston, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, TIffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak as Stephen Hopkins, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes,Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Sushma Saha as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Salome B. Smith as Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney and Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams as standbys. Check out the performance below!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO