Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Ben Simmons
Steve Nash
Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."

The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash sends stern Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons Big 3 warning for rest of NBA

Amid all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have been through this summer, it’s almost easy to overlook the fact that this team has one of the most talented groups in the entire league. Now that the Nets have had their first taste of practice in training camp, head coach Steve Nash is confident that his new Big 3 is going to take the league by storm.
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Is 'in His Ear About Taking Over the Reins'

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, the long-term plan was for him to serve as the heir apparent to LeBron James as the franchise face. Because of a series of injuries, Davis has failed at proving himself ready for that task. That said, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that LeBron has been "in his ear about taking over the reins of the team" heading into the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report

Predicting the NBA's Best Defenses Ahead of 2022-23 Season

After previewing which teams project to have the best offenses in 2022-23, it's time to jump to the defensive side. Last season, the league's best defenses were owned by the two teams that reached the NBA Finals (Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors), with the Phoenix Suns (owners of the league's best record) coming in third.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 NBA Breakout Candidates This Season

Each NBA season spawns a new batch of breakout ballers, and the 2022-23 campaign will be no different. If anything, it might be more active than most seasons in terms of sending up-and-comers into orbit. The list of potential breakout candidate is extensive, but we've whittled it down to a...
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Philadelphia 76ers
Bleacher Report

Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Out 'at Least a Few Months' After Surgery on Knee Injury

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since January, and it will likely be awhile before he returns. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 24-year-old is expected to miss "at least a few months" but there is "confidence" he will be able to play during the 2022-23 season after he had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Was Asked How Many 3's He Will Take This Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Simmons is one of the best players in the NBA, and he was the first overall pick out of LSU in the 2016 NBA Draft. Critics have one big knock on Simmons: he is not a shooter. He has only made...
