How De’Anthony Melton ‘Screwed Up’ Day One of Sixers Camp
Doc Rivers claims that De'Anthony Melton screwed up the team's first training camp practice on Monday.
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Crawford, who spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, is set to replace Dwyane Wade in the network's NBA studio.
Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player They Waived
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed RaiQuan Gray, who they recently waived. He played his college basketball for the Florida State Men's Basketball Team.
NBC Sports
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."
The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
Nets coach Steve Nash sends stern Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving-Ben Simmons Big 3 warning for rest of NBA
Amid all the drama the Brooklyn Nets have been through this summer, it’s almost easy to overlook the fact that this team has one of the most talented groups in the entire league. Now that the Nets have had their first taste of practice in training camp, head coach Steve Nash is confident that his new Big 3 is going to take the league by storm.
Bleacher Report
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Says LeBron James Is 'in His Ear About Taking Over the Reins'
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis, the long-term plan was for him to serve as the heir apparent to LeBron James as the franchise face. Because of a series of injuries, Davis has failed at proving himself ready for that task. That said, Davis told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that LeBron has been "in his ear about taking over the reins of the team" heading into the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
Predicting the NBA's Best Defenses Ahead of 2022-23 Season
After previewing which teams project to have the best offenses in 2022-23, it's time to jump to the defensive side. Last season, the league's best defenses were owned by the two teams that reached the NBA Finals (Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors), with the Phoenix Suns (owners of the league's best record) coming in third.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 10 NBA Breakout Candidates This Season
Each NBA season spawns a new batch of breakout ballers, and the 2022-23 campaign will be no different. If anything, it might be more active than most seasons in terms of sending up-and-comers into orbit. The list of potential breakout candidate is extensive, but we've whittled it down to a...
Nets’ Steve Nash doesn’t care if Ben Simmons ever shoots a jump shot in Brooklyn, praises versatility
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash praised the versatility of Ben Simmons, saying that he does not care if Simmons "ever shoots a jump shot" for the Nets.
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: Lonzo Ball Out 'at Least a Few Months' After Surgery on Knee Injury
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball has not played in a game since January, and it will likely be awhile before he returns. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 24-year-old is expected to miss "at least a few months" but there is "confidence" he will be able to play during the 2022-23 season after he had surgery on his left knee Wednesday.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Told Him He Will Commit to Playing Defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook has made a renewed commitment to defense ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. "The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops," Ham told reporters Monday. "He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Was Asked How Many 3's He Will Take This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Simmons is one of the best players in the NBA, and he was the first overall pick out of LSU in the 2016 NBA Draft. Critics have one big knock on Simmons: he is not a shooter. He has only made...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Praises Ben Simmons And Is Very Excited To Play With Him: "His Resolve And His Resiliency. He Wants It. Whatever Greatness Looks Like For Him, He Wants It."
The Brooklyn Nets have one of the best rosters heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. They have a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, along with many great pieces in the supporting cast. While fans have already seen KD and Kyrie play together, they are yet...
