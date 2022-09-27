ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain: ‘This is a historically challenging time for women’

When asked to explain how she became the best-selling female artist in the history of country music, Shania Twain keeps landing on the same two f-words: fear and fun. “I’ve had to face my fears so many times in my life,” she says. “Sometimes you can walk right through those fears. Other times you have to back off and wait it out. It’s not always a choice.” She shrugs. “Losing my voice was scary. Losing my husband and collaborator was very scary.” But, through it all, she has remained insistent on a woman’s “prerogative to have a little fun”.Now 58,...
‘We got the power back’: Kwabs and Hardy Caprio on surviving the music industry and childhood trauma

In 2015, Kwabs was on the rise. The British artist born Kwabena Sarkodee Adjepong had made the longlist on the BBC’s Sound Of poll, alongside Stormzy, Years & Years and Wolf Alice. An early cover of James Blake’s “The Wilhelm Scream” helped secure a record deal with Atlantic; heavyweights including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Coldplay, Kylie Minogue and Laura Mvula sang his praises on social media. His hit single “Walk” featured on the Fifa 15 soundtrack and, in a review of his debut album Love + War, The Independent’s late critic Andy Gill praised the “warm, intensely human timbre” of...
MUSIC
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

