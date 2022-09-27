With McDaniel as their new head coach and the likes of Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former Pro Bowler linebacker Melvin Ingram joining the team in the offseason, it's been not only an exciting start to the 2022 season in South Beach, but a successful one as well. The Dolphins enter Week 4 at 3-0, the only undefeated team in the AFC and one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).

NFL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO