Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening. Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cooper Rush’s Wife Savagely Trolls Giants After Dallas Cowboys Win
No longer putting up with the critics, Cooper Rush’s wife Lauryn savagely trolls the New York Giants following the Dallas Cowboys’ big win. In her latest Instagram Story, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s wife declared, “No better play in football than victory formation. Two years ago almost to the freaking day, the Giants cut Cooper because they wanted to just ‘rotate in other QBs and see’. Lolz. Fast Forward.. Monday freaking night in MetLife starting for AMERICAS TEAM. Look at God.”
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard's Injury Status is Determined
Here is the latest injury update on New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who left their Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the dying moments of the game with an apparent knee injury.
No Dak Prescott Practice Yet; Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'
Even with wins, the Dallas Cowboys are creating controversy, namely at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott's doing what he can to snuff it out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cooper Rush's Wife Trolls Giants: NFL World Reacts
Following the Dallas Cowboys' win on Monday night, Cooper Rush's wife called out the New York Giants. Lauryn Rush pointed out that New York released her husband during the 2020 season. Fast forward two years later, and he defeated the G-Men on national TV. "No better play in football than...
Did the Dolphins run fake plays Wednesday in case they were being spied on?
With McDaniel as their new head coach and the likes of Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former Pro Bowler linebacker Melvin Ingram joining the team in the offseason, it's been not only an exciting start to the 2022 season in South Beach, but a successful one as well. The Dolphins enter Week 4 at 3-0, the only undefeated team in the AFC and one of only two unbeaten teams in the NFL (along with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles).
NFL・
Yardbarker
QB Controversy Heats up in Dallas after Big Win over Giants.
On, Tuesday Sept. 27, 2022 Jerry Jones took to the airwaves on 105.3 the fan to do what he does best, fan the flames of controversy and grab headlines to create unnecessary drama. Jerry is heating up the QB Controversy in Dallas, but is there actually a real chance that Cooper Rush can take Dak’s job in Dallas?
Comments / 0