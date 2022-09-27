Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was in a position that he has not used to during Wednesday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. While the defensive backs were working on their dropbacks and other fundamentals needed to play in the secondary, Slay stood nearby as a spectator, giving some pointers to the younger players.
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
Wide receivers have come off the board quickly during the 2023 recruiting cycle. In fact, entering the week the nation's top-19 pass-catchers had all already announced their decisions. No. 20? That would be Lakeland High School (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was down to a...
This would really shuffle things up. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is not until Nov. 1 but some people are starting to consider how things could shake out before then. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has a particularly bold take. He thinks the New...
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
The LSU Tigers could be without a key player when they take on the Tennessee Vols in Baton Rouge on October 8. Brody Miller, who covers the Tigers for The Athletic, reported on Wednesday morning that offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger will miss LSU’s game against Auburn this weekend. Dellinger,...
The Eagles are mowing down every team in their path, and this week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars should be no different. The Eagles are -6.5 point favorites for a reason. I’ll explain why, but let’s first make sure you’ve claimed your $1,000 free bet from BetMGM to gun for a huge payday in Week 4.
Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
PHILADELPHIA -- When the Eagles say there are plenty of things they can do better, despite sitting at 3-0 as they prepare to welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this Sunday, they aren’t just being humble. Even these past two dominant performances, the team brushing aside Minnesota and Washington...
In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.
Change is the only constant in the National Football League, and after being the third wide receiver taken by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft, Quez Watkins is the last man standing. Jalen Reagor left the nest by way of a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on August 31st. Nearly one month later, John Hightower, a prospect that Philly selected two days and 147 spots later has been poached from the Eagles’ practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers.
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Starting 3-0 The entire NFC East topped the league for the easiest schedule in 2022. So it should not come as a surprise that the NFC is off to a fantastic start as a whole. While the Eagles are undefeated, the Cowboys and Giants are 2-1 along with the Commanders being 1-2. This means division games are going to be more important with the NFC East being more competitive this season.
