NFL

State
Washington State
scorebooklive.com

Tyler Williams, nation's top uncommitted wide receiver, chooses Georgia Bulldogs

Wide receivers have come off the board quickly during the 2023 recruiting cycle. In fact, entering the week the nation's top-19 pass-catchers had all already announced their decisions. No. 20? That would be Lakeland High School (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver was down to a...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
FanSided

3 Reasons the Eagles Will Beat the Jags by Over a TD in Week 4

The Eagles are mowing down every team in their path, and this week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars should be no different. The Eagles are -6.5 point favorites for a reason. I’ll explain why, but let’s first make sure you’ve claimed your $1,000 free bet from BetMGM to gun for a huge payday in Week 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles missing two key starters at Wednesday practice

Landon Dickerson and Darius Slay were on the sideline watching Wednesday as the Eagles began their practice week at the NovaCare Complex. Dickerson has been dealing with a foot injury for a couple weeks now, and Slay came out of the game Sunday in Washington with a back injury. Dickerson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

We finally know when Eagles will debut their new helmets

The NFL released the full 2022 alternate helmet schedule for teams sporting new tweaked looks this season, which means at long last we know when we'll see the Eagles wearing their new black buckets. Surprisingly the Eagles are waiting until Week 12, a home game on Sunday Night Football against...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All 76ers

Sixers’ Radio Voice Confirms What Tobias Harris Expected

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their media day on Monday and hit the road for Charleston, South Carolina, to participate in a week-long training camp. Although Tuesday’s training camp session marked the first practice the 2022-2023 Sixers participated in, it technically wasn’t their first session working together as a team.
CHARLESTON, SC
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles lose 2020 draftee to the Los Angeles Chargers

Change is the only constant in the National Football League, and after being the third wide receiver taken by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft, Quez Watkins is the last man standing. Jalen Reagor left the nest by way of a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on August 31st. Nearly one month later, John Hightower, a prospect that Philly selected two days and 147 spots later has been poached from the Eagles’ practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles: Best Team in the NFL?

Starting 3-0 The entire NFC East topped the league for the easiest schedule in 2022. So it should not come as a surprise that the NFC is off to a fantastic start as a whole. While the Eagles are undefeated, the Cowboys and Giants are 2-1 along with the Commanders being 1-2. This means division games are going to be more important with the NFC East being more competitive this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

