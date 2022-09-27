Change is the only constant in the National Football League, and after being the third wide receiver taken by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2020 NFL Draft, Quez Watkins is the last man standing. Jalen Reagor left the nest by way of a trade with the Minnesota Vikings on August 31st. Nearly one month later, John Hightower, a prospect that Philly selected two days and 147 spots later has been poached from the Eagles’ practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO