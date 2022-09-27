(The Center Square) — A new report ranks Nashville with the 33rd best improvement in its unemployment rate nationally, but other Tennessee cities didn't rank as highly. The personal finance website Wallethub ranked U.S. cities on the change in their unemployment rates from August of this year against July, August 2021, August 2020 and August 2019. The study also looked at the cities' overall employment rate as well.

