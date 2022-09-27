Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nashville ranks 33rd best nationally for change in its unemployment rate
(The Center Square) — A new report ranks Nashville with the 33rd best improvement in its unemployment rate nationally, but other Tennessee cities didn't rank as highly. The personal finance website Wallethub ranked U.S. cities on the change in their unemployment rates from August of this year against July, August 2021, August 2020 and August 2019. The study also looked at the cities' overall employment rate as well.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan Legislature OKs $1B spending, mostly economic development
(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature approved a $1 billion spending plan primarily meant to attract critical state projects. The supplemental spending bill was passed Wednesday over objections from some Republican lawmakers that the spending package wouldn't benefit taxpayers in the long run. The state is spending a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia No. 1 for business for ninth straight year
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) running for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Yvette Herrell (R), Gabriel Vasquez (D), and write-in Eliseo Luna (D) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. The Las Cruces Sun News’ Michael McDevitt wrote, “While CD2 has traditionally been a red seat, it’s been marked as a likelier...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Conservative group vows to continue fight against race-based student grants
A conservative law firm will appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit claiming a state financial aid program for minorities is unconstitutional. Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board in April 2021 over a grant meant to prevent students from dropping out due to economic hardship.
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority
(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maricopa County Attorney says she won't prosecute women who have abortions
(The Center Square) – Will Maricopa County prosecute women who have abortions under the state's old abortion ban?. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell posted a video on Facebook Tuesday clarifying Arizona state law regarding abortion and that she will not prosecute women who have the procedures. "I know this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas
New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hundreds of Iowans to be helped with new opioid funding
DES MOINES — State public health officials say more than a thousand Iowans struggling with opioid addiction would be served by expanded access to treatment and recovery support services under new federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will receive $9 million in state opioid response...
KPVI Newschannel 6
State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues
OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana leader awarded top state honor
MERRILLVILLE — A transformative leader for Northwest Indiana has been recognized with one of the state's highest honors. Bill Hanna, former president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, was named a Sagamore of the Wabash and presented his framed Sagamore certificate by Gov. Eric Holcomb during a surprise ceremony in front of some 400 Region business and community leaders Tuesday in Merrillville.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hurricane Ian weakens to Category 3, but still hammers Florida with ‘catastrophic’ winds, surge
MIAMI — After days of anxious waiting and preparation, Hurricane Ian weakened to a Category 3 just hours after crashing ashore near Punta Gorda with “catastrophic” winds — marking the beginning of the end for the historic storm. However, Southwest Florida is still being pounded with...
KPVI Newschannel 6
A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Private contractor gone but child welfare caseload problems remain in Omaha area
Gov. Pete Ricketts celebrated Nebraska's child welfare workers Tuesday while acknowledging that six of 10 case workers in the Omaha area have caseloads exceeding state standards. He said the state has struggled to gain ground on caseloads after taking back management of Douglas and Sarpy County cases from a Kansas-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Iowa CIO rolls out cybersecurity service for schools, nonprofits
(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer is rolling out a cybersecurity service for the state’s schools, districts, community colleges, area education agencies and nonprofit organizations. The security service costs $98.88 per device annually. Devices identified include servers, laptops, desktops...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Florida man pleads guilty to meth charges
ALBANY — A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey awarded $66M in federal funds to fight opioid crisis
(The Center Square) – New Jersey has been given more than $66 million to combat the opioid epidemic. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a release from Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker says. A release from HHS says the New Jersey State Department of Human Services in Trenton was awarded $66,756,027 through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which pushed more than $1.4 billion to 58 states and territories in its State Opioid Response program.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Comments / 0