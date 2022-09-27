ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nashville ranks 33rd best nationally for change in its unemployment rate

(The Center Square) — A new report ranks Nashville with the 33rd best improvement in its unemployment rate nationally, but other Tennessee cities didn't rank as highly. The personal finance website Wallethub ranked U.S. cities on the change in their unemployment rates from August of this year against July, August 2021, August 2020 and August 2019. The study also looked at the cities' overall employment rate as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois treasurer candidate warns of tax increases post-election

(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer is speaking out against Democratic lawmakers and warns tax increases are coming after the November election. Tom Demmer, a state representative from Dixon, hosted a news conference Wednesday and said the Democrats are being secretive with the public about...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan Legislature OKs $1B spending, mostly economic development

(The Center Square) – The Michigan Legislature approved a $1 billion spending plan primarily meant to attract critical state projects. The supplemental spending bill was passed Wednesday over objections from some Republican lawmakers that the spending package wouldn't benefit taxpayers in the long run. The state is spending a...
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia No. 1 for business for ninth straight year

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Georgia has been named by Area Development magazine as the No. 1 state for business for the ninth consecutive year. No other state has earned this distinction for so many years. Kemp was joined by executives from Kia Georgia, Bridgestone Golf,...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Conservative group vows to continue fight against race-based student grants

A conservative law firm will appeal the dismissal of its lawsuit claiming a state financial aid program for minorities is unconstitutional. Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board in April 2021 over a grant meant to prevent students from dropping out due to economic hardship.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada

Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Audit finds numerous personnel issues with Louisiana flood protection authority

(The Center Square) — A recent audit of a Louisiana agency that manages flood protection in three parishes found a variety of human resources issues, from alleged discrimination, to civil service rule violations to problems with the agency’s grievance process. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

NYC mayor criticized online for demeaning comments about Kansas

New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday. During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hundreds of Iowans to be helped with new opioid funding

DES MOINES — State public health officials say more than a thousand Iowans struggling with opioid addiction would be served by expanded access to treatment and recovery support services under new federal funding. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will receive $9 million in state opioid response...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State ed board candidates spar over Nebraska test scores, hot-button issues

OMAHA -- Incumbent Deborah Neary and challenger Marni Hodgen sparred Tuesday over student test scores at a public forum where they were asked about some hot-button education issues. The two are running for the Omaha-area District 8 seat on the Nebraska State Board of Education. Hodgen and Neary were asked...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

WATCH NOW: Northwest Indiana leader awarded top state honor

MERRILLVILLE — A transformative leader for Northwest Indiana has been recognized with one of the state's highest honors. Bill Hanna, former president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, was named a Sagamore of the Wabash and presented his framed Sagamore certificate by Gov. Eric Holcomb during a surprise ceremony in front of some 400 Region business and community leaders Tuesday in Merrillville.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

A letter to a Nebraska billionaire sparked a West Virginia economic windfall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, state Sen. Glenn Jeffries was inspired to write a longshot "come to West Virginia" letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. "It started out with - since pick-axes...
ECONOMY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa CIO rolls out cybersecurity service for schools, nonprofits

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer is rolling out a cybersecurity service for the state’s schools, districts, community colleges, area education agencies and nonprofit organizations. The security service costs $98.88 per device annually. Devices identified include servers, laptops, desktops...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Florida man pleads guilty to meth charges

ALBANY — A Florida resident with multiple prior state felony convictions for distributing methamphetamine pleaded guilty to a federal controlled substance charge after being caught with approximately eight kilograms of the illegal drug during a routine traffic stop when his co-defendant attempted to escape from authorities with the bag of drugs.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey awarded $66M in federal funds to fight opioid crisis

(The Center Square) – New Jersey has been given more than $66 million to combat the opioid epidemic. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a release from Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker says. A release from HHS says the New Jersey State Department of Human Services in Trenton was awarded $66,756,027 through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which pushed more than $1.4 billion to 58 states and territories in its State Opioid Response program.
HEALTH

