Read full article on original website
Related
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
A Hallsville, TX Man Arrested for Beating His 7-Year-Old Son
Violence is never the answer, especially when you’re dealing with a stressful situation with your own family. There was an incident that took place this past weekend that sent a Hallsville, Texas man to jail after he was arrested for injuring his own 7-year-old son. Kyle Matthew Young was...
VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX
Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
Tyler City Council Approves Money For Upgraded Tech For Tyler PD
Society's view on policing has changed quite a bit over the past several years. Most people support the police while others want to defund the police. No matter where stand on the issue, one thing is clear, officers who put on the uniform and badge each day are putting their lives on the line to protect the public and themselves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henderson, TX Police Ask for Help: Do You Recognize These Suspects?
Recently on their Facebook page, the officers of the Henderson, TX Police Department shared photos of three suspects and asked for the public's help in identifying them. There weren't many details given regarding the incidents of which they are suspected of being a part, but here's what we know about each of them:
Police Need Help in Identifying a Suspect of Theft in Tyler, TX
Police Officers in Tyler, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Tyler, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Tyler Police are seeking a suspect of theft who allegedly left Home Depot in Tyler with a brand new air conditioning in his cart and "forgot" to pay for it. This incident occurred back on September 13.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
So, Are You Having Trouble Getting Your Mail in Lindale, Texas?
Recently a woman who lives in Lindale, Texas was discussing her disappointment with the mail service there. Others who live in the area also began to chime in with similar thoughts. The conversation began on a Facebook social media group page that focuses specifically on the goings-on in Lindale, TX....
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
Born Free Motorcycle Show Details Taking Place in Mount Enterprise, Texas
If you’re looking for a motorcycle show that is open for the whole family to attend and a whole lot of fun you’re going to want to check out the Born-Free Motorcycle Show taking place in Mount Enterprise, Texas. While often motorcycle shows can be a place for adults, the organizers for this event are working hard to make sure that the whole family can join in the fun.
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Know This Man? Police in Wills Point, TX are Looking for a Suspected Burglar
The Wills Point, Texas Police Department is currently searching for a man suspected of the burglary of several vehicles. Recently, the Wills Point Police posted a query to the public on their Facebook page regarding the identity of a man caught on camera allegedly breaking into more than one car on September 22 in the very early hours of the morning--sometime between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Congratulations to Lindale, Texas on the Huge Spotlight from Texas Monthly
I've written many times about my hometown of Lindale. I've written about how Lindale isn't the small town it once was. That doesn't mean Lindale has lost that small town vibe. Just head downtown and you'll feel it. Just head to Eagle Stadium on a Friday night and you'll see it. Have a seat inside Dairy Queen or Whataburger and you'll hear it. This month in Texas Monthly, you'll get to read about my hometown small town of Lindale that has lot for both native East Texans and visitors to enjoy.
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
Don’t Miss Pets in the Park at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, TX on Saturday
The Pets in the Park event put on by the Pets Fur People organization in Tyler, TX each year and I am so excited that it’s coming up on Saturday. We all know that pet overpopulation is a serious problem, especially here in East Texas which is why we need to support these animal shelters as much as possible. The Pets in the Park event is free to attend and it’s a lot of fun for the entire family including your furry family members.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
Tyler, TX Favorite Culture ETX Opening Speakeasy Club Soon
There's a lot of exciting NEW things coming to Tyler and if you've lived here for a longtime then you're probably saying to yourself "Its about time!". One of the exciting new options that's on the way is being put together by Culture ETX's own Chef Lance McWhorter who already has one of the best damn places to eat at in East Texas and he's adding on something that I think is SUPER cool.
Texas Based EVO Entertainment Acquires Times Square Grand Slam In Tyler
If you live in Tyler then you already know that one of the top places to have family fun in the area is Times Square Grand Slam which features an arcade, bowling, laser tag and a movie theater packed into one building. Long known throughout East Texas and beyond for their 65,000 square feet of boundless family fun, the evolution of the locally owned, family-run business includes passing the torch on to another Texas-based family company.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0