ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Reveals She Has Uterine and Ovarian Cancer, Explains How Fans Have Brought Her ‘Courage’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Ready to fight. Marlyne Barrett is speaking out about her health journey after being diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer earlier this year.

Celebrity Health Scares

Read article

The Chicago Med star, 44, told People on Tuesday, September 27, that she has quietly been battling cancer after doctors discovered a tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July. She called herself an “extremely private person” but noted that she “felt a responsibility to tell my story.”

Barrett’s diagnosis came three years after her NBC character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, battled breast cancer on Chicago Med . The actress explained on Tuesday that filming that 2019 story line helped her with her own fight.

Stars Who Beat Cancer

Read article

"When my character went through breast cancer, I had a sea of people reach out to me through social media,” she recalled. “They brought me courage, and so I felt a sense of inevitability to meet their hearts where they met me."

Marlyne Barrett George Burns Jr./NBC

The New York native — who shares 11-month-old twins Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N'Urya with her husband, pastor Gavin Barrett — revealed that she has been trying to tap into her strength since learning she has cancer.

"The initial experience was a shock, a shock to my womanhood ," Marlyne told the outlet, noting that she doesn’t have a family history of either of the cancers. "I didn't believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, 'Oh, my word.' The first questions were, 'Am I going to live?' I just fell into my husband's arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it."

The Wire alum was told she needed “aggressive” chemotherapy and an eventual hysterectomy, which Marlyne agreed to. "The best way I could experience was to meet it," she said. "There's no running from it because it's my life. And eventually, you just surrender because it's so much bigger than anything you've ever faced. I found this courage and I just hunkered down and said, 'I'm going to face this.'"

The former Damages actress also decided to take back some power and shave her head before chemo ultimately led to hair loss. “I took my own razor and I shaved my head. I did it in front of my babies so they'd see it was still Mommy,” she revealed. “I wept, I wept, I wept. But it was a beautiful experience to do it in front of them.”

Dick Wolf TV Universe: Biggest and Best Crossover Connections

Read article

Through all the ups and downs, Marlyne has leaned on her husband of more than 10 years. “He's dropped everything just to give me love,” she said of Gavin, whom she married in 2009.

Her Chicago Med family has also been there to support her every step of the way, as Marlyne has continued to film the drama while undergoing treatment. "I've had people shave their heads on set to support me," the actress said of the cast and crew while fighting back tears.

Marlyne Barrett and Nick Gehlfuss in 'Chicago Med.' George Burns Jr./NBC

She added that her job has brought her a “lot of joy right now” as she continues to deal with chemo. Marlyne, who said she’s entering her third round of treatment in Los Angeles, concluded that she is taking it “one day at a time.”

The Kings alum is an original Chicago Med cast member , having played the role of Maggie for eight seasons. In July, she signed a multi-year deal to remain on the series, Deadline reported at the time.

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns

Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Gehlfuss
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
TheDailyBeast

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death for ‘Elvis’ Actress Who Died at 44

A newly released autopsy suggests that rising star Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thornton in the film Elvis alongside Austin Butler, died of natural causes on July 21. The medical examiner’s report said that Dukureh had “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to People, also known as high blood pressure. Dukureh, 44, was found dead by one of her two children in the bedroom of her Nashville apartment, according to the Nashville Police Department. The rock legend’s biopic would prove to be an all-too-brief launching pad for Dukureh’s singing career, as well, having recently appeared on stage at Coachella with Doja Cat after collaborating together to record a track for the film. The month before her death, Dukureh, who used to be a second grade teacher, shared with local outlet WPLN how blown away her students were by her success, to which she’d reply, “I’m still Ms. Shonka, you know!”
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Chicago Med#Cancer Treatment#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Nbc#Joshuah Jireh#Ahnne N#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

'Heartland' Actor Robert Cormier's Cause Of Death Revealed

Heartland star Robert Cormier has tragically died at the age of 33. The beloved actor played new love interest Finn Cotter during the last two seasons of the long-running drama that premiered in 2007.According to his obituary, Cormier passed away on Friday, September 23. And while his cause of death was not originally known, his sister Stephanie revealed that the actor had succumb to injuries sustained in a serious fall.Cormier's obituary noted he would be remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother" who "had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more."KATIE COURIC...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett revealed today (Sept. 27) that she is battling ovarian and uterine cancer. And she’s hoping her story can help others find the “strength” to beat their own uncomfortable and terrifying truths. “We as human beings are so scared to face the mortality...
CANCER
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’

We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

219K+
Followers
22K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy