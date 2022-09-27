Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Airport Board Welcomes Clay Angelucci as New Board Member
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Airport Board is pleased to welcome Clay Angelucci as a new board member. Angelucci will serve a four-year term on the airport’s 10-member board. A partner and founder of Block + Lot Real Estate in Lexington, Angelucci has 18 years of...
lanereport.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors opens first store in Lexington, Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Academy Sports + Outdoors, is excited to announce the opening of its first Lexington, Ky. store. Located at 3220 Nicholasville Rd. #185, in South Park Shopping Center, the approximately 80,000 square-foot store brings a great assortment of sports and outdoor merchandise to Lexington. Academy will host...
lanereport.com
Governor appoints Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fayette County
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has appointed Kimberly Baird of Lexington as Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Kentucky, effective Oct. 1, 2022. Baird will replace the current Commonwealth’s Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn, who will retire at the end of September.
