wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
wymt.com
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Pike County native works at TV station covering Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WYMT) - Melissa Ratliff is a Pike County native who lives in Sarasota, Florida. She works at our sister station WWSB as a digital content manager. She was sent to our sister station WCJB in Gainesville, Florida to work remotely. In Gainesville, she still focuses on getting information out to their viewers. She said this storm is something her station has been planning for.
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn: On course for change
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A WSAZ investigation in May revealed an intersection in Logan County is where at least 10 people have died in car crashes according to investigators. That intersection is at Old Logan Road and U.S. 119. The intersection marks a time and place for each of...
wymt.com
Landlords denied assistance after losing property to flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tracie Watts and her son, Bryce, the trailer they rented out was more than just an extra source of income. “It was my trailer because my dad passed away two years ago, and he left it to me,” said Tracie Watts. After Watts’...
clayconews.com
Former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Kentucky and Wife Sentenced to Federal Prison for Wire Fraud and Federal Program Theft
FRANKFORT, KY – The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 41, were sentenced to 42 months and 12 months and one day, respectively, on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for wire fraud. Michael Hogan was also sentenced for federal program theft.
WSAZ
Man dies in eastern Ky. crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Williamson, West Virginia, died Monday in a head-on crash in Pike County, Kentucky State Police said. Anthony Kirk, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Elkhorn Creek in the Elkhorn City community, troopers say. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN NAMED IN FEDERAL INDICTMENT FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FEDERAL DRUG INDICTMENT NUMBER ONE: PHILLIP JUDE, 57, OF LOUISA, KY. A Lawrence County man who was arrested earlier this month on drug trafficking charges in Johnson County, Kentucky; found himself in nearly immediately worse legal troubles, when he was struck with a federal indictment on Thursday, two weeks after his arrest.
Williamson Daily News
Mingo County Circuit Clerk candidate: Lonnie Hannah (i) (D)
We are running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections. Read more responses from candidates by clicking on the links at right. We are working with all candidates in contested races to get their questionnaires included on our website.
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal Harlan County fire
PUTNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan is investigating an early morning house fire that killed one person in Harlan County Wednesday. Troopers, along with first responders from the Cumberland and Putney Fire Departments were called to the scene early Wednesday morning just off of KY-522 in the Putney community of Harlan County.
thelevisalazer.com
UPDATE: HOGANS GET PRISON TERMS IN WIRE FRAUD CASE; HOGANS TAKE $611,585
UPDATE : A person attending the trial of Joy and Mike Hogan today said Judge Gregory Van Tattenhove finally made a decision this evening and levied prison terms for both defendants. The Lazer connection at the trial said Michael Hogan was given a 41 month prison term and Joy Hogan...
wchstv.com
Crews respond to Pike County, Ky., crash involving school bus
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus Monday morning in Pike County, Kentucky. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. along West Russell Street in the Elkhorn City area, emergency officials said. No students were on the bus at the time...
mountain-topmedia.com
One killed in crash involving school bus
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision between a school bus and a commercial vehicle Monday near Elkhorn City. Police say Wesley Childers, 32, of Draffin, was driving an empty school bus on Elkhorn Creek, when he crossed the center line and struck a Little Debbie delivery truck.
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
wymt.com
Ky. sheriff’s office needs help finding suspect
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a suspect deputies believe is involved in a theft. Deputies said it happened early Saturday morning. They said, based on evidence, the person is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on...
wymt.com
KSP: Pike County man arrested after drug investigation
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced a Pike County man was arrested Wednesday after a drug investigation. Police searched a home on Redale Road in Pikeville. During the search, police found suspected meth, heroin, a gun, cash and other drugs. 41-year-old Joshua Habern was...
wymt.com
Letcher County woman attempted to bring drugs into jail
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jennifer Hill was arrested on September 15 on Highway 15 in front of Hill Top Liquor store. According to the uniform citation, officers received a call that a man and woman had been asked to leave the Daniel Boone Motel but continued to stay on the premises.
