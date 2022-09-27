ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Weekly

AYYBO Wants to Get You Moving

AYYBO Wants to Get You Moving: Anaheim tech-house rising star AYYBO started DJing in high school in 2016. “They needed upbeat music to play during our dodgeball tournaments,” he says. “When looking for high energy music I started to really fall in love with electronic music. I taught myself how to play piano and was in my school’s drumline at the time, so I started to produce electronic music as my obsession grew stronger. I started to take music seriously in 2021 as I started to be aware of my progression. The passion and motivation has only grown as I felt this strong sense of purpose.”
ANAHEIM, CA
L.A. Weekly

Beyond Fest Marks Ten Terrifying Years with Huge 2022 Lineup

Beyond Fest, the popular dark genre film festival based in Los Angeles, is back and it’s larger and weirder than ever. Celebrating a decade of dark genre cinema, this year’s slate has 63 full length features including ten world premieres and three US premieres, plus 25 West Coast debut screenings. Running now thru October 11th, the event shares a partnership with the American Cinematheque, and will pop up at locales throughout L.A. – from the IMAX theater at the TCL Chinese to the Hollywood Legion Theatre to the Aero and the Los Feliz 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

A Taco Crawl And Free Ice Cream – Here’s What’s Popping Up

To celebrate the launch of a new scary scoop, Baskin-Robbins is offering Angelenos the chance to be one of 31 people to win free ice cream for a year at the Scream Booth Burbank pop-up event, located at 1201 S Victory Boulevard, Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2 – 7 p.m. The first 31 people who put their taste buds to the test and record their first bites of Spicy ’n Spooky Ice Cream will score free ice cream for a year. Not one of the first 31? They’ll be giving out free scoops of Spicy ‘n Spooky, made with real ghost peppers, while supplies last.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Los Angeles, CA
L.A. Weekly

Seeking Out: Arts Calendar September 29 – October 5

It’s a great weekend for seeking out new perspectives and experiences — in parts of the city you might get to know better, out in the remote landscape, into the inner world of consciousness, in revived film and art history, in poetry and theater from Native and cross-continental voices, in visions of a stylish human-machine singularity, in visual art and personal memoirs about space travel, in creative ideas for urban planning and environmental engagement, in intimate and participatory theater, in the ever-present ancestry of the creative legacy of Nubian arts, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’

The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

