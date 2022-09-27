AYYBO Wants to Get You Moving: Anaheim tech-house rising star AYYBO started DJing in high school in 2016. “They needed upbeat music to play during our dodgeball tournaments,” he says. “When looking for high energy music I started to really fall in love with electronic music. I taught myself how to play piano and was in my school’s drumline at the time, so I started to produce electronic music as my obsession grew stronger. I started to take music seriously in 2021 as I started to be aware of my progression. The passion and motivation has only grown as I felt this strong sense of purpose.”

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO