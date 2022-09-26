Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).

