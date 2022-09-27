ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

woodchuck
2d ago

I'm sorry Mr " I'm the Black mayor of NYC ". Kansas has a brand. Its called Freedom. Has in "John Brown " of Kansas. The white man that was the catalyst that triggered a nation into a war to set you're people free.

KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
VENICE, FL
KCTV 5

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in the Kansas City metro is ready to step in and help. Thousands of boxes are sitting in a warehouse owned by Heart to Heart International in Lenexa, Kansas. What’s inside them could save someone’s life.
LENEXA, KS
buffalorising.com

Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”

Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
ASTRONOMY
KCTV 5

LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
FLORIDA STATE
L'Observateur

Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
LOUISIANA STATE

