woodchuck
2d ago
I'm sorry Mr " I'm the Black mayor of NYC ". Kansas has a brand. Its called Freedom. Has in "John Brown " of Kansas. The white man that was the catalyst that triggered a nation into a war to set you're people free.
KAKE TV
NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism
NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
Kansas politicians react to New York mayor’s ‘no brand’ comment
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Politicians, as well a Kansas sports team and even Eric Stonestreet all had something to say about New York Mayor Eric Adams’s comment about Kansas having no brand. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Adams held a news conference about his recent trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath […]
WHEC TV-10
Upstate New Yorkers stuck in the path of Hurricane Ian
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, many people with connections to Central and Western New York were forced to ride out the storm. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s mother Wendy was at the family’s home in Venice, Florida, when Ian shifted from its original course. Wendy decided to leave the home in a low-lying neighborhood about 3 miles from the beach and go to a friend’s condo on the third floor of a recently built unit with hurricane windows and generators.
Airports close and airlines cancel flights as Hurricane Ian roars ashore
Airlines, airports and the federal government are bracing for aviation infrastructure to take a major blow from Hurricane Ian. Cancellations and closures are already piling up across the Florida.
KCTV 5
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
klcjournal.com
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization
Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
N.J. weather: Hurricane Ian to unleash Category 4 fury on Florida. Latest forecast track.
UPDATE: Hurricane Ian’s remnants will be ‘nothing like Ida’ in N.J. region, forecaster says. The remnants of Hurricane Ian, which was just below Category 5 status Wednesday as it nears landfall in Florida, could begin bringing rain to New Jersey by late Friday night with as much as 5 inches falling on parts of the Garden State by early Tuesday.
Bill on gun-free zones ‘imminent’ and will include private property restrictions, NJ governor says
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks with Nancy Solomon during the September 27th edition of "Ask Governor Murphy" on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. On 'Ask Governor Murphy' Tuesday night, the governor said he expects legislation in the next month or two. [ more › ]
Western Pennsylvania native now living in Florida shares Hurricane Ian plan with 11 News
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Many western Pennsylvanians have ties to the Florida coast, or have vacationed there before. Among those who recently moved there is Clare Westwood, formerly of Sewickley. Westwood is now living in Bonita Springs, Florida, just north of Naples, which is currently under a mandatory evacuation...
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC.
KCTV 5
Heart to Heart in Lenexa ready to help following Hurricane Ian
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Hurricane Ian is destroying nearly everything in its path and a group from right here in the Kansas City metro is ready to step in and help. Thousands of boxes are sitting in a warehouse owned by Heart to Heart International in Lenexa, Kansas. What’s inside them could save someone’s life.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
buffalorising.com
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
KCTV 5
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph). It was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, at about 9 mph (14 kph), but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
Big jump in Kansas COVID deaths, but only 7 are recent
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added 476 more deaths to the state's COVID-19 death toll, bringing it to a total of 9,555.
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Leavenworth Selected as Regional Site for Veterans Day 2022
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that the Veterans Day National Committee has selected Leavenworth as a regional site for celebrating the holiday. The Committee is part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “With its rich history of celebrating Veterans Day dating back to the holiday’s roots,...
