If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Phone Arena
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is more affordable than ever before
Well, here's something you don't exactly see every day - the word "affordable" used in the same sentence headline as the convoluted name of Apple's typically extravagant iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast. Released in, well, 2021, this M1-powered giant normally starts at $1,099, and although everyone's expecting an even more...
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
Apple Insider
Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range
Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production. According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased...
9to5Mac
Monday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro $199 off, Belkin MagSafe gear, more
All of today’s best deals are headlined by $199 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models at Amazon all-time lows. That’s alongside a rare chance to save on Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand at $127 and Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at $449 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TechRadar
I bought a refurbished iPad Pro – and likely won't buy a new gadget again
I've made sure to champion second-hand products in my time at TechRadar; buying pre-loved gadgets is a great way to save money and the environment in one go. But since all the gadgets I use are review loans, I haven't actually had to buy any tech for going on four years.
MacRumors Forums
Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More
Following last week's launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week's deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You'll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.
The Verge
The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max
Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it releases the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current “Pro Max” branding with “Ultra.” This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C.
Apple Insider
How to use Mail's new features in iOS 16
If you've been using alternatives to Apple Mail oniPhone, the new additions and refinements in it for iOS 16 could very well tempt you back. Here's how to use the new features.
Apple Insider
Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'
Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
Apple Insider
Vulgar remark in TikTok gets Apple's procurement VP fired
Apple Vice President Tony Blevins is being shown the door at Apple after he made a crude comment in a viral video on TikTok.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
Apple Insider
MacStadium Orka Workspace offers macOS desktop in the cloud
MacStadium has launched Orka Workspace, an enterprise-grade remote desktop service that provides access to a virtualizedmacOS desktop to users on any device.
Apple Insider
Apple issues ninth developer beta of macOS Ventura
Apple is now on its ninth developer beta formacOS Ventura, as the time for release in October gets ever closer.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 bug breaks support for Cinematic videos in Final Cut Pro
A recently discovered bug in iOS 16 renders users unable to open Cinematic videos in both iMovie andFinal Cut Pro.
Apple Insider
Apple Car team reforming before end of 2022 says Ming-Chi Kuo
After some years of relative silence, theApple Car team is said to be restarting work, with a potential reformation of the group before the end of the year, Ming-Chi Kuo believes.
Apple Insider
Obscene Apple News notification first sign that Fast Company was hacked
On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers. Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter. An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. Fast...
Apple Insider
'Tap to Pay on iPhone' feature officially available for Square merchants
Businesses that use Square as a payment processor will now be able to use Tap to Pay on iPhone using the company's point-of-sale app. In June 2022, Square announced it would bring support for the feature, and had launched an early access program for businesses. Any Square merchant with a...
Apple Insider
Apple launches App Store development program focusing on UK women
Tim Cook has launched a new UK-based App Store Foundations Program, saying it's part of addressing the lack of women in technology. Apple has previously been praised for its representation of women in its recent events, and simultaneously slammed for how women employees are treated. It has also been part of joint efforts to improve diversity in the industry.
Apple Insider
Apple continuing command of global smartphone profits, and the lead is growing
Continuing a decade-long string of domination, Apple is again on top of the heap for smartphone profits, with the iPhone collecting 80% of all the profit in the industry. Apple's revenues grew 3% year-over-year despite having the second-highest position for smartphone shipments at 16%, shipping 46.5 million iPhones in this timeframe.
