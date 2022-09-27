ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Phone Arena

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is more affordable than ever before

Well, here's something you don't exactly see every day - the word "affordable" used in the same sentence headline as the convoluted name of Apple's typically extravagant iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast. Released in, well, 2021, this M1-powered giant normally starts at $1,099, and although everyone's expecting an even more...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple said to be scaling back production of entire iPhone 14 range

Previously, multiple reports have claimed a strong demand, and also Apple shifting production to the iPhone 14 Pro to meet orders. Now, however, a new report claims that a lack of demand means Apple has asked suppliers to scale back production. According to Bloomberg, unnamed sources say that the increased...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
The Verge

The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max

Apple could introduce a new naming scheme when it releases the iPhone 15 next year, replacing the current “Pro Max” branding with “Ultra.” This is according to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who also expects the iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Ipad Apps#Ipados#Apple Products#Ipad Pros#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Engadget
Apple Insider

How to use Mail's new features in iOS 16

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you've been using alternatives to Apple Mail oniPhone, the new additions and refinements in it for iOS 16 could very well tempt you back. Here's how to use the new features.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone production cut report is 'weird'

Disputing a new claim that Apple has cutiPhone 14 production down to iPhone 13 levels, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that this is what his research says was the plan all along.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Vulgar remark in TikTok gets Apple's procurement VP fired

Apple Vice President Tony Blevins is being shown the door at Apple after he made a crude comment in a viral video on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

MacStadium Orka Workspace offers macOS desktop in the cloud

MacStadium has launched Orka Workspace, an enterprise-grade remote desktop service that provides access to a virtualizedmacOS desktop to users on any device.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

Apple issues ninth developer beta of macOS Ventura

Apple is now on its ninth developer beta formacOS Ventura, as the time for release in October gets ever closer.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

iOS 16 bug breaks support for Cinematic videos in Final Cut Pro

A recently discovered bug in iOS 16 renders users unable to open Cinematic videos in both iMovie andFinal Cut Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple Car team reforming before end of 2022 says Ming-Chi Kuo

After some years of relative silence, theApple Car team is said to be restarting work, with a potential reformation of the group before the end of the year, Ming-Chi Kuo believes.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Obscene Apple News notification first sign that Fast Company was hacked

On Tuesday, business-centric news outlet Fast Company sent two obscenity-laden push notifications to its Apple News followers. Apple News responded by disabling the feed and acknowledging the incident on Twitter. An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. Fast...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

'Tap to Pay on iPhone' feature officially available for Square merchants

Businesses that use Square as a payment processor will now be able to use Tap to Pay on iPhone using the company's point-of-sale app. In June 2022, Square announced it would bring support for the feature, and had launched an early access program for businesses. Any Square merchant with a...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple launches App Store development program focusing on UK women

Tim Cook has launched a new UK-based App Store Foundations Program, saying it's part of addressing the lack of women in technology. Apple has previously been praised for its representation of women in its recent events, and simultaneously slammed for how women employees are treated. It has also been part of joint efforts to improve diversity in the industry.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple continuing command of global smartphone profits, and the lead is growing

Continuing a decade-long string of domination, Apple is again on top of the heap for smartphone profits, with the iPhone collecting 80% of all the profit in the industry. Apple's revenues grew 3% year-over-year despite having the second-highest position for smartphone shipments at 16%, shipping 46.5 million iPhones in this timeframe.
BUSINESS

