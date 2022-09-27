ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

2024 5-star safety KJ Bolden sets visit to Clemson

By Keegan Pope
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
(Chad Simmons/On3)

Five-star 2024 Buford (Ga.) safety KJ Bolden will be back on the road this weekend.

On Tuesday afternoon, the No. 1 junior in the state of Georgia announced that he will visit Clemson on Saturday to watch the Tigers face off with N.C. State.

The 6-foot, 185-pounder also visited Clemson last spring and early this summer, taking in a trip to campus during the Tigers’ June 1 recruiting weekend. He previously told On3 national recruiting analyst Jeremy Johnson that he was eyeing this weekend for a trip but hadn’t confirmed the visit until now.

Bolden is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Clemson is among a long list of programs pursuing him, joining Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU and more. The home-state Bulldogs have been a frequent host, bringing him to campus more than a half dozen times over the last year.

Bolden told On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons last month that he was not ready to name top schools, but he said Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma had done a great job connecting with him.

“I want to go where coaches will take me in and make me better on and off the field,” KJ Bolden said. “I am looking for a great culture to be a part of and coaches that will work with me. … A great coaching staff is important and that is something I will be looking at this season when I am out on visits.”

Comments / 0

 

On3.com

On3.com

