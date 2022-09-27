Grand Ledge Public Schools must pay former superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $880,000 to buy out what was left of his contract when he was fired and for compensatory damages. The settlement, negotiated by an arbitrator, will likely be higher because former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr. also directed the district to pay Metcalf’s legal fees, which have yet to be determined. In his 58-page written finding, Young said the process used by the district’s Board of Education to fire Metcalf for comments he made about George Floyd “was fatally tainted and pretextual” and the decision “was made in bad faith.”

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO