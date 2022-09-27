Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lansingcitypulse.com
The battle over K-12 education
Three candidates for the Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education sat quietly at a table in the Grand Ledge Public Library. They listened as Linda Lee Tarver, a GOP activist and candidate for the state Board of Education, provided her own opinions on controversies and issues facing K-12 education in Michigan.
lansingcitypulse.com
Rob Sumbler
Candidate Contact for Public: rob@sumblerforel.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. a. I am running for the school board because...
lansingcitypulse.com
Deborah Sue Wolf
Candidate for: School Board for Williamston Community Schools, Partial Term. Candidate Contact for Public: deborahswolf@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? No If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. https://www.facebook.com/groups/773864083634664. https://www.instagram.com/electdeborahwolf/. 1.What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election...
lansingcitypulse.com
Jim McEvoy
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: Jim McEvoy, jimforelsb@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. I am registered with the Ingham County Democratic Party. Please share all your social media accounts:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimForELSB. Twitter: https://twitter.com/JimForELSB. Please include...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lansingcitypulse.com
Kurt Richardson
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: KurtsinRichardson@Gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: No. Please share all your social media accounts: Twitter- @MoTownKurtis. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. (Attached) 1. What motivated you to...
lansingcitypulse.com
Ashley Kuykendoll
Age: 33 – FYI, I do not understand the relevance of this question. In my opinion, it reads. as though my age should be a consideration for my candidacy. Candidate for [Elected Position]: Grand Ledge Public School Board of Education. Candidate Website: https://www.ashleykuykendoll4glps.com/. Candidate Contact for Public: ashleykuykendoll.glps@gmail.com. Are...
lansingcitypulse.com
Brooke Locke
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Ingham County Commission District 15. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Democrat. Please include a high-quality photo of the candidate. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to? I wanted to see someone fill...
lansingcitypulse.com
Tyler A. Smith
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board Trustee. Candidate Contact for Public: tyler.smith.schoolboard@gmail.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lansingcitypulse.com
Amanda Cormier
Candidate for [Elected Position]: East Lansing School Board. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts @amandaeschcormier on Facebook and instagram. - These are not specifically for running for office so if that is what you’re looking for,...
lansingcitypulse.com
Christopher Lewis
Candidate Name: Christopher Lewis, Ed.D. Candidate for Williamston Community Schools Board of Education (6-year term):. Candidate Contact for Public: clewis4wcs@gmail.com. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1) What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I’ve served the Williamston Schools in 2013-14...
lansingcitypulse.com
Toni Hughes Glasscoe
UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Toni Hughes Glassoe's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. EDITOR'S NOTE: Toni Hughes Glasscoe declined to answer the City Pulse Survey, opting instead to share the following biography. Toni is currently the Associate Vice President...
lansingcitypulse.com
Monica Schafer
EDITOR'S NOTE: Ms. Schafer declined to answer the City Pulse survey, submitting instead her responses to the League of Women Voters candidate inquiries. 1. Please describe your qualifications and experiences and explain why you are running for the Ingham County Board of Commissioners. 1. My educational background, work experiences at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lansingcitypulse.com
Ryan Smith
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Lansing School Board. Candidate Contact for Public: igotitsports@aol.com. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation:. Please share all your social media accounts. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position...
lansingcitypulse.com
Matt Bennett
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason Public Schools Board of Education. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: N/A. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085321455221. Please include a high quality photo of the candidate. 1. What motivated you to run for the position you are seeking election to?. I am...
lansingcitypulse.com
Amy Lark
Candidate for [Elected Position]: Mason School Board Candidate. Candidate Contact for Public: amymlark@gmail.com; 906-231-7221. Are you registered with any party? If so, please share your party affiliation: Though not formally affiliated with the party, I vote Democrat, although this is a nonpartisan position. Please share all your social media accounts:...
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Someday’ is today
It’s almost October. What’s holding up Williamston Theatre’s 2022-’23 season?. Nothing. Literally — nothing. People who go to the first production of the season, Terry Guest’s “Magnolia Ballet, Part 1,” beginning Oct. 13, will be shocked to discover that four view-obstructing, creativity-cramping pillars have vanished into thin air.
lansingcitypulse.com
Is there space for ArtSpace in East Lansing? Maybe.
In the not-too-distant future, fledgling artists here may get the support they need to spread their wings through a space in East Lansing where they can both live and work comfortably. ArtSpace, a nonprofit organization, has its roots in Minneapolis, where it began in 1979. Since then, the concept has...
lansingcitypulse.com
Bringing poems to the big screen
Inspired by notions of “home,” filmmakers, poets, readers, listeners and viewers will converge for the 4th annual FILMETRY Festival, which showcases 12 short films adapted from poems — all informed by explorations of “what it means to dwell somewhere.”. Hosted at the Lansing Public Media Center,...
lansingcitypulse.com
News highlights from the last 7 days, Sept. 28
Grand Ledge Public Schools must pay former superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $880,000 to buy out what was left of his contract when he was fired and for compensatory damages. The settlement, negotiated by an arbitrator, will likely be higher because former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Robert Young Jr. also directed the district to pay Metcalf’s legal fees, which have yet to be determined. In his 58-page written finding, Young said the process used by the district’s Board of Education to fire Metcalf for comments he made about George Floyd “was fatally tainted and pretextual” and the decision “was made in bad faith.”
Comments / 0