ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
lookout.co

Hakouya spreads the word on miso

If you catch Julian Diaz on the right day, he’ll tell you about his mission to proselytize for kōji, a Japanese food fungus grown from rice. “When you get a whiff of the stuff, it’s like nothing else,” Diaz told me Saturday at the Aptos farmers market, working the Hakouya miso booth he runs with his mother, Masumi Diaz.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Lookout, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Ross, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy