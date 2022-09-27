Read full article on original website
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Mariposa Coffee finds permanent home, Cat & Cloud turns 6 and one of the best tacos ever
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Welcome to the weekend and your Friday Eaters...
lookout.co
Weekender: Oliver Tree’s homecoming, a barrel of laughs and Open Studios
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And check out previous Weekenders here. Hi friends,. As the late Nanci Griffith used to sing, “I’m going to open up the windows...
lookout.co
Hakouya spreads the word on miso
If you catch Julian Diaz on the right day, he’ll tell you about his mission to proselytize for kōji, a Japanese food fungus grown from rice. “When you get a whiff of the stuff, it’s like nothing else,” Diaz told me Saturday at the Aptos farmers market, working the Hakouya miso booth he runs with his mother, Masumi Diaz.
lookout.co
Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing
INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD): UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.
lookout.co
‘Care over profits’: UCSC student body prez organizing to elevate student voice
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Newly elected UC Santa Cruz student body president Alfredo Gama Salmeron — whose preferred name is Tlatoani Quetzalcoatl Xochipatl — wants to bring as many students together as possible to make positive change for all students.
