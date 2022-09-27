Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Biden says Ian could be 'deadliest' hurricane in Florida history, plans to visit state soon
President Joe Biden on Thursday warned that Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history," citing reports of "substantial loss of life" as the storm moves northeast and slowly out of the state after making landfall in southwest Florida Wednesday afternoon. Biden spoke after receiving a briefing at...
Bay News 9
Deaths 'in the hundreds' from Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida, Sheriff says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.
Bay News 9
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian causes historic floods in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Central Florida. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Bay News 9
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Bay News 9
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
Bay News 9
Tampa's Phoenix simulation anticipated Category 5 hurricane
In ominous tones, a documentary narrator describes the devastation wrought on the Tampa Bay, Fla. area by “Phoenix,” a tropical storm that grew into a Category 5 hurricane. More than 160 deaths with 30,000 missing people. Upwards of 300,000 people seeking shelter. As much as $200 billion in...
Bay News 9
Major Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Florida this week
Ian became a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and continues to strengthen as it moves north over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It will track toward the north-northeast, where it will bring significant impacts to the Florida Keys and the Florida Gulf Coast this week. Although there...
Bay News 9
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
Bay News 9
Major Hurricane Ian bringing dangerous impacts right now
Hurricane Ian is causing dangerous impacts across much of Florida. The major hurricane will bring catastrophic storm surge, wind damage and heavy rain. We also expect life-threatening flooding. Our team of meteorologists answers your questions about what we're seeing what now and what's still to come.
Bay News 9
Bay News 9
Gov. Greg Abbott sends aid to Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Ian
TEXAS — As Hurricane Ian, a now Catorgory 3 hurricane, approaches landfall in Florida, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends help. In a statement released by Gov. Abbott’s office Tuesday, he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Bay News 9
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
TAMPA, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Bay News 9
Images around Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has already made significant impacts on Florida with life-threatening storm surges and extreme winds. The strength of the storm is being felt all over the Tampa Bay area. Below are images collected in Ian's wake as impacts continue to be reported across the region.
Bay News 9
Wind gust and rainfall reports from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian lashed Florida with torrential rain and intense wind. See what some of the preliminary numbers are from across the state. Sort the information by clicking/tapping the top of a column, and scroll down in the table to see more. Rainfall reports are from mid-morning Friday or earlier, and...
Bay News 9
Bay News 9
Bay News 9
Bay News 9
Bay News 9
Bay News 9
COUNTY BY COUNTY: What to expect from Ian across Central Florida
Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts have broken down, by county, what to watch for as Tropical Storm Ian pulls away. For the latest forecast updates, you can check here. Tropical Storm Warning (Peak winds: Through Thursday afternoon) Winds: 35-45 mph, gusts to 70. Rain: Additional rainfall around 1 inch.
