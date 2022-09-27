Interior Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Debut Exclusive Pet Product Collection at PetSmart

Read full article on original website
Related
petproductnews.com
StadiumSpot Acquires 2 Licensed Sports Pet Product Brands
StadiumSpot has acquired two licensed sporting pet product brands: Moonshine and Starfish Vision. StadiumSpot’s merger with these brands expands its position in the broader pet products segment and compliments its already strong portfolio of popular collegiate, outdoors and coastal dog beds, company officials said. “This acquisition taps the collective...
Interior designers share 5 trends that are in and 7 that are out this season
The experts said neutral living spaces with vintage pieces are becoming popular, but minimalism and open floor plans are out of style this autumn.
Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Vinyl Flooring?
From the layout to the color, there are a few things you should decide prior to purchasing vinyl flooring. But which has the best deals: Home Depot or Lowe's?
How to Sell Your Old Stuff to Interior Designers
You may well have something stuffed away in your garage, basement or under your bed that’s worth good money as someone else’s home decor. If not on your turf, there are probably multiple items at your parents’ or grandparents’ house. Spend a few minutes on HGTV...
RELATED PEOPLE
HGTV's David Bromstad Makes A Solid Case For Pink Kitchen Cabinets
Craving a kitchen with more color? Not into the beige and white cupboards anymore? David Bromstad says you should consider painting those cabinets pink.
petproductnews.com
Pet Releaf Hip & Joint Releaf Hemp Oils
Pet Releaf’s Hip & Joint Releaf Hemp Oils are formulated specifically for cats and dogs struggling from mobility issues. Managing continuing hip and joint discomfort is made simple with the veterinarian-formulated oil containing organic devil’s claw and organic full-spectrum hemp oil. The product comes in two sizes: 300mg for cats and small dogs, and 600mg for medium/large dogs.
petproductnews.com
How This Pet Store Has Stood the Test of Time
The Dog’s Meow, which has two stores in Utah, opened in June 1996. Since then, the pet industry has become "more homogeneous. It’s harder to find small independent companies to work with," says owner Alexis Butler. Pet Product News: What are your stores best known for?. Alexis Butler:...
Which House Style Do Homeowners Love The Most? – Exclusive Survey
Each home style has its own storied history of how it came to be and rise in popularity. But what house style do House Digest readers love the most? Read on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
The 11 best places to buy midcentury-modern furniture, according to designers
If you love midcentury-modern furniture but aren't sure where to shop, check out these 11 stores designers recommend.
petproductnews.com
Evanger’s Celebrates Longtime Employee
Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Co., a Markham, Ill.-based manufacturer of made in the USA pet foods for more than 85 years, recently honored Evanger’s employee Eduardo Salgado with a celebration luncheon for Salgado’s 41 years of service with the company. Salgado joined Evanger’s in 1981, and...
Before and After: A Cluttered Pantry is Remade to Help This Busy Mom Thrive
Overhauling a pantry isn’t just about making a private space in your home beautiful. And it isn’t even about making it the most useful that it can be, either. Making the pantry not only functional but pleasant to be in has the potential to affect the entire atmosphere in the kitchen and the whole tone of meal prep.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
petproductnews.com
PetSmart Veterinary Services Opens its First Franchise Veterinarian Hospital
PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) has opened its first veterinarian hospital location this month following a recent launch of the new independent, franchise business ownership model. Veterinarians’ dreams of owning and operating their own business are now becoming a reality with the first hospital opening in a Peoria, Ariz., PetSmart officials said. PVS anticipates the opening of several veterinary hospitals over the next few months in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
homedit.com
Your Guide to Understanding Butcher Block Countertops
Butcher block countertops have become a popular countertop option in kitchen styles of all different kinds. The unique makeup of butcher block countertops creates a warm and homey look, but this doesn’t mean that these are a good choice for everyone. Butcher block countertops have amazing qualities, but they...
Leanne Ford's Best Tips For A Timeless Looking Home
Most homeowners can agree that designing a home is a lot of work. It requires a tremendous amount of patience, and want our end results to last for years. It would be awful to spend months designing your residence, only to realize a few years later the trendy decor and finishes you've chosen are no longer in style. This can also be a major issue for people who are trying to sell their homes, as many buyers don't want to purchase something seemingly outdated.
Hair Care for Seniors
Writer Donna Brody offers general tips on hair care for seniors, including changes in hair color and texture, products, style, and caring for the gray. Never underestimate the power of a compliment. Just recently, a hotel clerk told me no less than three times over a four-day period how much she liked my haircut. Each time she complimented me, it boosted my mood for the rest of the day. As we get older, it may seem the compliments are fewer and far between, but does it have to be that way? Taking care of one’s hair is important at any age, and especially for those over 60. And, though hair care activities will require some time and money, striving to look your best does not have to mean a huge investment of either.
9 best bath towels that are wonderfully soft and quick to dry
One of the best things about staying in a swish hotel is stepping out of the shower into a large, fluffy towel. Yet at home, we often stick to the same threadbare ones we’ve used for years, rather than making an easy and affordable swap that will upgrade even the briefest bath.If your towels are looking a little worse for wear, feel rough to touch or are no longer drying you properly, it’s probably time to treat yourself to a new one. Which one you choose largely comes down to personal preference. If you live in a busy household and...
Emily Henderson's Top 15 HGTV Design Makeovers
Known for her chic style and eclectic schemes, HGTV's "Secrets From A Stylist" Emily Henderson does it all. Here are her top 15 HGTV design makeovers.
HGTV
Upcycle an Old Cake Pan Into a Christmas Candle Ring Centerpiece
Assorted glass or shatterproof ornaments in colors of your choice (we used shades of pink and gold) large gold pinecone ornaments (or similar long and slim ornaments) Protect work surface with a drop cloth or paper, then coat all sides of the pan’s exterior with dark green spray paint. Allow to dry.
Comments / 0