ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Accessories#Car Seat#Car Repair#Vehicles
BBC

Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves

The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Mail

Amazon's End of Summer Sale is packed with thousands of discounts - and these are the BEST deals to shop (including a Shark vacuum for £150.99 less)

SHOPPING: Products featured in this article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline will earn an affiliate commission. Grab your wallet because the Amazon End of Summer Sale is packed with unmissable offers - and these are the best...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home appliances deals 2022: When is it and what are the best discounts to expect?

Undoubtedly the biggest shopping event on the calendar, Black Friday is almost upon us. Traditionally taking place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, the annual bonanza has become a hit in the UK too and gets bigger, better (and longer) every year, with sales now stretching on for weeks.With the best brands in the business offering thousands of discounts across TVs, laptops, gaming, tech, mattresses, beauty, fashion and much more, the mammoth sale is your best opportunity to save on big-ticket products – particularly home appliances.Whether you’ve had your eye on a coffee machine, fridge-freezer, multi-functional slow cooker...
SHOPPING
The US Sun

I’m a lawyer – a lot of my theft cases come from Kroger with many caught out by the self checkout without realizing it

A LAWYER has revealed that Kroger customers have been caught out without realizing it when they use the self-checkout. Dozens of self-checkout horror stories have gone viral in recent months, with some shoppers claiming that they’ve been wrongly accused of shoplifting. Former prosecutor Jonathan Paul, of Michigan, has claimed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off

There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones.  For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of...
SHOPPING
shefinds

Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy