Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Winston
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Winston!. Meet Winston! Winston is his name, but all his friends call him “Winnie.”. This sweet hunk of Doodle was found wandering with his buddy and was surrendered to a local shelter. Winston is about 1 to...
marthastewart.com
7 Common Things That Actually Scare Your Pets, According to Veterinarians
From treats and daily walks to belly rubs and playtime, many pet owners go out of their way to ensure their four-legged friends are living their very best lives. Since you want your pet to be happy, it can be disheartening when they feel scared or appear anxious—but knowing the warning signs, which indicate that your companion has been triggered by something, is half the battle. "Pets show fear in a variety of ways," says Dr. Carly Fox, a senior veterinarian at Schwarzman Animal Medical Center. "The most common signs include a crouched posture, trembling, an arched back, and pinned back ears."
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Spends 159 Days in RSPCA Care and is Desperate to Find Purrfect Home
Poor Fern hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters. A friendly cat who has spent nearly 160 days in RSPCA care is looking for his forever home but sadly has seen little interest from potential adopters. Fern, a three-year-old, Abyssinian crossbreed with black, silver and tabby cat markings, came...
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Maggie
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you ‘Adoptable Pet Pals,’ a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.
Pet of the week: Meet Sandman
Meet Sandman! Sandman is an adult male rabbit with adorable ears and a beautiful coat who enjoys munching on various fresh veggies and hunkering down in a comfy enclosure. Sandman would love a home where there are all sorts of engaging and fun enrichment activities, such as puzzles, tunnels to run through and playtime. This friendly bun would appreciate a loving, patient adopter who will allow them to move at their own pace as they settle into the home. If Sandman seems perfect for you, stop by and adopt him today. Sandman and our other eight adoptable bunnies have adoption fees of just $15. You can meet Sandman and our other adoptable animals at the Kitsap Humane Society, open for walk-up appointments on a first-come, first-served basis. For more, visit www.kitsap-humane.org.
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Shellie is learning a simple commands and she is okay on a leash, except she prefers to carry the leash. She does play fetch and brings the toy back when thrown. She is very sweet but has lots of energy. Not recommended with young children because of her hyper ways. She is in a kennel at night and does not potty inside. She does like to be with her people and will bark some when left alone. She rides well in a vehicle while in a crate. Shellie has been dewormed, microchipped, is free of external parasites and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
msn.com
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!
The fire dog rescuing the little cat: what a thrill!. In order to get the dog and cat together, it is essential to act with equal caution and to arrange a slow, gradual meeting while keeping one of the two animals safe. Finally, always remember to supervise every encounter between animals that have not already been socialized.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - September 29, 2022
I am Claire. I am a very sweet, beautiful girl who will never turn down some good pets and lovin'. I am super energetic and absolutely cannot get enough of going outside for walks. If I sound like a dream to you, come meet me today at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter!
lovemeow.com
Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands
A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
petpress.net
Top 10 Strongest Dog Breeds in The World That Will Be a Good Pet
There are many different types of dog breeds in the world, and each has its unique set of strengths and weaknesses. Some dog breeds are better at hunting, while others are better at protecting their owners. But which dog breed is the strongest?. In this blog post, we will look...
Doberman's Bizarre Bedtime Habit Delights Internet: 'Weirdest Dogs Ever'
A Doberman's unusual nighttime routine has left dog lovers baffled online. Everyone's bedtime routine is different—and it's the same for dogs. Some like a brief walk before settling in for the night, others are content with a dog treat or two. However, Katana the Doberman does things a little...
4 setter dog breeds that make wonderful companions
Spirited and fun-loving, these setter dog breeds thrive on an outdoorsy lifestyle and will shower you with bucket loads of affection along the way. Setter dog breeds are hard to overlook if you’re in the market for an active and affectionate pup with a sweet and loyal nature that makes for an utterly devoted companion. Outstanding hunters and incredibly people-focused, these dogs do wonderfully with sporty and outdoorsy individuals and families.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
Daily Beast
Treat Your Pets to Luxurious Comfort with This Spacious, Modern, and Collapsible Crate
Whether you're training a new pet or looking for a dedicated space for your furry friend to rest their head, KindTail’s collapsible pet crates are paws down, an amazing option. Made out of toxin-free materials, these pet crates are beautifully designed nesting spaces for your fur babies. The crate comes in four colors, has no sharp edges, is lightweight, and can be collapsed for convenient storage.
Comments / 0