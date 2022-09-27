Read full article on original website
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
A 32-year-old forward making $10 million is set to become the NBA's hottest trade piece
Jae Crowder is the type of player every team covets but rarely becomes available, and he should have a strong trade market.
Shaq Was Open to Buying Suns Until He Saw Jeff Bezos' Name
The Phoenix Suns potentially had Shaq as their new owner- until he saw Jeff Bezos' name.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
James Wiseman puts on dunking display in Warriors preseason opener in Japan
Warriors third-year center James Wiseman made a triumphant return to the court for the Dubs Friday morning in Japan, throwing down four dunks en route to a game-high 20 points.
Amazing Photo Of LaMelo And LiAngelo Ball Is Going Viral
A photo of LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball from Charlotte Hornets media day is going viral on Twitter.
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
France 24
Curry says teams 'reloading' to dethrone Warriors as NBA champs
Sharp-shooter Curry is aiming for his fifth championship when the season gets underway next month, and he urged his Warriors teammates to "embrace" the target on their backs. "It's very easy to stay motivated because you want to maintain this feeling for as long as you can," Curry said in Tokyo, where the Warriors will play the Washington Wizards in two pre-season games.
1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.
The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice
Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James headlining new ownership group in Major League Pickleball
LeBron James and Maverick Carter's LRMR Ventures is headlining a new ownership group in Major League Pickleball. The group also includes investment firm SC Holdings, NBA champions Draymond Green and Kevin Love, the SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera, and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman. "Having SC Holdings,...
ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed
ESPN ranked the Warriors hilariously low.
‘It’s whatever’: Heat star Kyle Lowry’s brutally honest reaction to Pat Riley calling out his conditioning
Not too long ago, Miami Heat team president Pat Riley called out Kyle Lowry for his fitness. Riley said that he thinks the veteran point guard could be in “better shape” at this point in his career. These comments unsurprisingly blew up as questions about Lowry’s weight were again brought to light.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6
Bill Russell came up big for the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers. The post Bill Russell’s Massive Double-Double the Difference in Game 7 of the 1962 NBA Finals: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 6 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets
The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
