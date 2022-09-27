ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
France 24

Curry says teams 'reloading' to dethrone Warriors as NBA champs

Sharp-shooter Curry is aiming for his fifth championship when the season gets underway next month, and he urged his Warriors teammates to "embrace" the target on their backs. "It's very easy to stay motivated because you want to maintain this feeling for as long as you can," Curry said in Tokyo, where the Warriors will play the Washington Wizards in two pre-season games.
Yardbarker

1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.
Yardbarker

The Lakers Welcomed An NBA Legend To Practice

Today, Darvin Ham is known as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, a job that comes with a lot of attention…and headaches. But he used to be a basketball player in his own right, spending eight years in the league and playing for Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Detroit Pistons.
Yardbarker

Pacers center Myles Turner drops mic with final word on trade rumors amid Lakers interest

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is only 26 years old, and yet it seems as if he has been in the league far longer than reality. Entering his eighth season in the league, Turner has been thrown into trade rumors for around half of his career, most notably beginning when his fit with All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who was acquired in 2017 and later traded in 2022, was called into question. For the past year or so, Turner has been heavily linked with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are in need of a roster overhaul after fit issues doomed them to a 33-49 finish last season.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are Bulls' future draft picks, assets

The Chicago Bulls look a lot different now than when Artūras Karnišovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations in 2020. Only Zach LaVine and Coby White remain from the team's 2019-20 roster. Patrick Williams, Marko Simonović, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry were drafted between 2020 and 2022. But the rest of their players were acquired via free agency or trade.
