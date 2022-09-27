Read full article on original website
Will We See Any Impacts From Hurricane Ian In Duluth + Superior?
You've likely heard about Hurricane Ian by now. The massive storm is set to hit Florida very soon. (At the time of writing, it had yet to make landfall but was headed that way.) While it may seem impossible for a tropical storm or hurricane to make it all the...
Take The Lazy Observer Car Fall Foliage Tour In Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin
While fall is the precursor to the cold, ice, and snow of a Northland winter, it brings a lot of beauty with it. The change in temperatures brings a change of colors in the trees around the region. While some think you have to hike deep into the forest to enjoy the beauty autumn has to offer, you can actually enjoy quite a bit right from your car.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Video Shows Surfers At Park Point In September – A Gnarly, Cold Experience
When you think of surfing, usually a warm sunny beach comes to mind. You don't generally think of Duluth Minnesota on a cloudy, cold, windy day. However, around here that seems to be when you take notice of people grabbing their surfboards and hitting the waves. Many come from around the region to Lake Superior, and this time of year brings some of our best rolling waves.
Minnesota Native Nicole Hause Stars In New Skateboard Movie
Nicole Hause was born and raised in Stillwater and has been part of the professional skateboard circuit for the last ten years, In a sport where you rarely if ever see professional women skateboarders that is why this new documentary film is so important for girls and women to feel represented in the sport.
How To Get The Most Out Of Shorter Duluth and Superior Fall Days
As fall creeps in to the Twin Ports it means cooler temps, the leaves changing, and less hours of daylight. The latter is always a major bummer for me. I don't much like leaving for work when it's dark and getting home when it's that way, so how can we make the most out of less daylight hours this time of year?
Douglas County Plans 11% Increase In Budgeted Expenses For 2023
Even without any additional programs or spending initiatives built in, the 2023 budget for Douglas County looks like it will see an increase in the expenses column; the preliminary numbers that were reviewed by the Administration Committee plan for an 11% increase in expenses. At the bottom line, the 2023...
Traffic Changes Coming For I-35 In Duluth Starting in October
Whether you drive it every day as part of your commute or you just pass through once in a while, this is the road construction news many have been waiting for: The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced that they will be making lane shifts for I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange Project.
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
Old Farmer’s Almanac: First Snow Of The Season Coming In October
In true Northland fashion, here's a headline about the weather that may not surprise you but it will definitely make you sad. It looks like winter is well on its way and will be here very soon, if you believe the old Farmer's Almanac. We were spoiled with a nice,...
I-35 Traffic Configuration Near Barnum Returns To Normal As Road Work Wraps Up
As the road construction project on I-35 near Barnum starts to near the completion phase, most of the traffic patterns in the area are returning to normal. After a couple of months with a head-to-head configuration to accommodate the work zone, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is sharing that seperated northbound and southbound lanes will resume and the traffic flow will return to normal on the evening of Monday, September 26.
