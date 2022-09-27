Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Texaco gas station on the city’s North Side. The incident occurred on Sept. 25 at 9:25 p.m. at the gas station located in the 2200 block of Lockhill-Selma Road.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of intentionally striking man with vehicle amid alleged love triangle
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally striking another man with his vehicle last month, according to court documents. Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Robert Hiller, 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Aug. 10.
KTSA
SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted in connection to shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on the northwest side. The San Antonio Police Department is releasing surveillance video that shows the suspect, but now they...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
KENS 5
Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident. San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane. Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for wanted woman
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
news4sanantonio.com
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
KSAT 12
Woman stabs man with knife during altercation at far West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after she allegedly cut and stabbed a man with a knife during a fight at a far West Side apartment overnight, according to San Antonio police. Destiny Nicole Jimenez, 22, was taken into police custody. Officers were called around 1:50 a.m....
KSAT 12
Driver abandoned crash after car hit mailbox, caught fire on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver following a vehicle crash on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pecan Grove Drive, not far from East Southcross. According to police, a caller...
Body Found In 2022 Identified As Young Texas Man Who Disappeared In 2021
Jacob Dubois disappeared in March of 2021 after leaving his home to meet Ethan Beckman. Beckman was arrested three weeks later and charged with tampering with evidence. The remains of a young Texas man who disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 2021 have been found and identified. Jacob Dubois, 22, was...
KENS 5
San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
Pleasanton Express
JPD arrests two on Monday with active arrest warrants
The Jourdanton Police Department was involved in two arrests Monday afternoon. Upon conducting a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Cantrell Avenue, Xavier Balders, 19, was allegedly found to be inpossessionofa9mm handgun with a 30 round magazine and a small amount of marijuana. According to officials, Balderas had multiple active arrest warrants out of the Pleasanton Police Department for a spree of automobile burglaries and thefts of firearms. Balderas was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana under 2 Ounces.
KTSA
Pedestrian killed on San Antonio Highway, traffic rerouted for several hours
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to the Southbound lanes of Highway 281 early Thursday morning where a pedestrian was killed. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 6 A.M. near Sunset Road on the North side in an area between Jones Maltsberger and Loop 410.
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
Pair taken to hospital after early-morning crash on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a sedan crashed into a median off the highway on the city’s far West Side early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Highway 151 near Hunt Lane, not far from Potranco Road. According to police,...
KSAT 12
Man shot in neck by other driver, crashes into house north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a person who shot at another driver on Tuesday evening. Police said a 22-year-old male driver and two passengers were heading in the 200 block of Dean, near Zilla Street and McCullough Avenue, when the car in front of them came to an abrupt stop.
KSAT 12
Last Chance Ministries left picking up the pieces after being burglarized, vandalized
SAN ANTONIO – Last Chance Ministries was recently burglarized and vandalized -- the inside of the church and their shuttle busses were hit. Church members said they don’t understand why a place of worship would ever be a target for anyone, much less a place that gives back to their community.
KTSA
New Braunfels High School student arrested for calling in threat that resulted in hours long lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.
KSAT 12
Person hit, killed on Highway 281 on North Side; lanes reopened
SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian died after they were struck on Highway 281 on the North Side on Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the highway, near Sunset Road. The pedestrian’s name and age have not been released. A woman...
KSAT 12
Woman in car hit, killed by bullets fired outside East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – Bullets fired outside an East Side bar early Monday morning struck and killed a woman sitting in the back seat of a car. According to San Antonio police, the gunfire erupted after a disturbance at the bar, located in the 1500 block of Gevers Street. However,...
