The Jourdanton Police Department was involved in two arrests Monday afternoon. Upon conducting a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Cantrell Avenue, Xavier Balders, 19, was allegedly found to be inpossessionofa9mm handgun with a 30 round magazine and a small amount of marijuana. According to officials, Balderas had multiple active arrest warrants out of the Pleasanton Police Department for a spree of automobile burglaries and thefts of firearms. Balderas was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana under 2 Ounces.

JOURDANTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO