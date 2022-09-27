ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek pair in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for an aggravated robbery of a Burlington Coat Factory on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Aug. 13 around 9 p.m. at the retail store located in the 2900 block of SW Military Drive, not far from Somerset Road and Interstate 35.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KENS 5

Teenager arrested for deadly hit and run on the northwest side

SAN ANTONIO — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run accident. San Antonio Police said it happened just before midnight last Wednesday near Ramsgate and Stockbridge Lane. Seth Mendellhall was arrested on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio police search for wanted woman

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted woman. According to police 46-year-old Anita Herrera has an active wanted for theft $100 < $750. Police say Herrera is also wanted for questioning in other crimes occurring in San Antonio. Anyone...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Sapd#Aggravated Robbery#Burlington Coat Factory#Ktsa News#Sw Military Drive
KENS 5

San Antonio Police ask for dashcam upgrades, purchase of new handguns

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is requesting upgrades to two of its critical tools: guns and dash cameras. SAPD provided a briefing to the city’s Public Safety Committee on Tuesday to replace existing duty guns and upgrade its in-car video system that could include cloud-based storage, linking/activating systems of other nearby officers, and integration with officer’s body cameras.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

JPD arrests two on Monday with active arrest warrants

The Jourdanton Police Department was involved in two arrests Monday afternoon. Upon conducting a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Cantrell Avenue, Xavier Balders, 19, was allegedly found to be inpossessionofa9mm handgun with a 30 round magazine and a small amount of marijuana. According to officials, Balderas had multiple active arrest warrants out of the Pleasanton Police Department for a spree of automobile burglaries and thefts of firearms. Balderas was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana under 2 Ounces.
JOURDANTON, TX
KSAT 12

VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head

Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels High School student arrested for calling in threat that resulted in hours long lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 15 year old New Braunfels High School student has been arrested on charges he called in a false tip about a gun on the campus. The September 8 incident involved more than 100 officers who responded to the school after they were told someone on campus had a gun. The threat led to a lockdown that lasted well into the evening, with students waiting at the school’s football stadium until the lockdown was lifted.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

