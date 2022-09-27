ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll

Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues

The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
New deposit brings Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund near $5 Billion

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that $2.1 billion was deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund, previously known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund. The transfer was made official Wednesday and is authorized as part of Pennsylvania's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a...
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
Ian will be costly, perhaps the most in U.S. history

(The Center Square) — Ian, the Category 4 hurricane that slammed Florida's western coast, has crossed the state back to the Atlantic and is taking aim for South Carolina on Friday night. With it may be the costliest hurricane on record. The U.S. record is 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, according...
