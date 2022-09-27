Read full article on original website
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
Franklin & Marshall College poll shows latest numbers in key political races
LANCASTER, Pa. — A U.S. Senate race is getting closer, a governor's race is holding steady and there are big concerns over the economy. These are the findings in the new Franklin & Marshall College poll, with a look at the latest numbers. In Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, the...
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Pennsylvania and former Congressman gets jail for Democratic election fraud
United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that former U.S. Congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, 79, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $100,000 in fines, with $10,000 of that due immediately. Myers pled guilty to conspiracy to deprive voters of civil rights, bribery, […]
Republicans are doing everything they can to lose the Pennsylvania governor's race
If you had to pick a single race as the most important one on the ballot this November, the winner would almost certainly be the Pennsylvania governor's contest.
In Pa. governor’s race fundraising, Shapiro breaks records as Mastriano breaks conventions
Among the unwrittten rules of politics that Republican Doug Mastriano is trying to shatter this year is that staying competitive in the dollar race is necessary to win the Pennsylvania governor’s office. It’s not clear if it’s a question that Mastriano ever wanted to ask - his campaign has...
Doug Mastriano has new campaign finance reports revealing a key shift in Pa. governor race
The campaign wallet for Republican Doug Mastriano has finally begun to swell in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, but it's still dwarfed by the cash that's been stacked by his Democratic opponent. In the latest filings with the Pennsylvania Department of State, the Friends of Doug Mastriano committee shows $3.1 million...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election
Election Day is six weeks away, and mail-in ballots are already arriving for Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The post What to know about mail-in voting ahead of Pa. Nov. 8 general election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Proposed constitutional amendment may inadvertently raise Pa. voting age
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the five proposed state constitutional amendments approved by Republican lawmakers in Harrisburg would appear to raise the voting age in Pennsylvania from 18 to 21.As political editor Jon Delano explains, that comes as news to many young voters.Caleb Brobst, a 19-year-old from Erie at Carnegie Mellon University, follows politics closely as president of CMU's College Democrats. But he was not aware that the Republican-approved proposed constitutional amendment to require voter identification also raises the voting age to 21."I was unaware of the particular age restriction on voting," says Brobst. "We saw very vividly with the...
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election
The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
New deposit brings Pennsylvania Rainy Day Fund near $5 Billion
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that $2.1 billion was deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund, previously known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund. The transfer was made official Wednesday and is authorized as part of Pennsylvania's budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to a...
Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Polls will be open on that day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: What you need...
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
Pa. politician proposes bill to target unpaid turnpike tolls
More than $100 million in unpaid turnpike tolls -- that's the headline that has caught the attention of lawmakers. They are now working on ways to reel in that uncollected cash.
Here’s 8 of the most interesting jobs open now with the state of PA and what they pay
If you’ve ever wanted to help direct some of PennDOT’s snowplows, this might be your chance.
Ian will be costly, perhaps the most in U.S. history
(The Center Square) — Ian, the Category 4 hurricane that slammed Florida's western coast, has crossed the state back to the Atlantic and is taking aim for South Carolina on Friday night. With it may be the costliest hurricane on record. The U.S. record is 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, according...
