fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
Hurricane Ian: What’s Open this Weekend in Tampa Bay
Businesses and parks throughout Tampa Bay that temporarily closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian are beginning to resume operations this weekend. We will continue to update this list with more information as it comes through, however it is still best to check in with each business before you go as things can change. You can […]
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian, which was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places that...
Bay News 9
Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa
SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Preparations In Pinellas County
Pinellas County has shared preparation photos of shelter operations, travel restrictions, and lowering of Lake Seminole. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, Pinellas County officials have been working hard finalizing preparations and evacuations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian....
tampabeacon.com
Ian's aftermath in Tampa
Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
floridapolitics.com
City of St. Pete lays out debris response
Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting
St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
Hillsborough County Opens New Shelter, Closes Another Shelter At Capacity
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County has opened a new special-needs shelter at the Yuengling Center, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617, on the University of South Florida campus. This shelter accepts pets for those with special needs. Residents seeking shelter are
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
995qyk.com
City Of Tampa Updates Residents Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival
Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials address residents of Tampa on last minute preparations as Hurricane Ian’s impacts begin to be felt. She says to not let your guard down even as Ian’s landfall is south of Tampa. She asks everyone who left Zone A to NOT go back yet. Officials also say penalties for any crimes will be increased due to the state of emergency. Two individuals were arrested at the IKEA last night, according to a spokesperson.
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
