ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seffner, FL
City
Lithia, FL
City
Plant City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Riverview, FL
Bay News 9

Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Hurricane Ian Preparations In Pinellas County

Pinellas County has shared preparation photos of shelter operations, travel restrictions, and lowering of Lake Seminole. As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, Pinellas County officials have been working hard finalizing preparations and evacuations. Pinellas County remains under a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for Hurricane Ian....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

Ian's aftermath in Tampa

Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teco#New Tampa#West Tampa#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Abc Action News#Usf
995qyk.com

Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

City of St. Pete lays out debris response

Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. The City of St. Petersburg has announced a citywide debris pickup in response to Hurricane Ian. Starting on Monday, the city will start collecting debris from residential homes. Only green vegetation will be collected, and residents are asked...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
995qyk.com

St. Pete Update on Traffic Signals, Police Services, No Looting

St. Petersburg officials updated residents this morning on social media on the things many will be curious about now that Hurricane Ian has left the area. They say 79 traffic signals are out throughout the city. They are getting generators and stop signs to traffic lights and police officers will be on hand to monitor them if needed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

City Of Tampa Updates Residents Ahead of Hurricane Ian’s Arrival

Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials address residents of Tampa on last minute preparations as Hurricane Ian’s impacts begin to be felt. She says to not let your guard down even as Ian’s landfall is south of Tampa. She asks everyone who left Zone A to NOT go back yet. Officials also say penalties for any crimes will be increased due to the state of emergency. Two individuals were arrested at the IKEA last night, according to a spokesperson.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy