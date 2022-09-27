NFTs Are More Than Just JPEGS And Will Benefit Creativity, Bluechip Companies, And Gamers. But How To Get Involved?

Read full article on original website
Related
Tech Times
Getting To Know The Team Behind Plato – The Platform Uniting And Uplifting The Engineering Community Through Prestigious Mentorship
Plato was founded in 2017 with the goal of bringing together the engineering community to share knowledge and best practices. The mentorship platform for engineering leaders is powered by an impressive and curated community of mentors from leading tech companies around the world including Google, Facebook, Lyft, Slack, Netflix, and Spotify. In the words of John C Crosby, "Mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction."
Tech Times
How Lunio is Combating PPC Fraud to Boost Paid Ad Performance
Digital marketing has become a pillar of every company's customer acquisition process. Paid ads are cost-effective acquisition channels since companies pay per click, compared to legacy advertising models that require upfront payments with no way to measure engagement. However, customer acquisition channels are replete with fraudulent activity. For instance, scammers...
Tech Times
Moving Tech Industry Forward With Critical Innovations; The Idea
In this article, we draw the opinions of two of tech's finest in varying fields. Dr. Shinya Yamamoto, is a serial entrepreneur and an investor. He's the Founder & CEO of Link & Innovation Inc., and is a well-known startup mentor, leading the digital innovation field. The other contributor is...
Tech Times
Gyroor Launches its Sleek and Powerful X3 Electric Scooter via Indiegogo
It's a new day for Gyroor. Gyroor has been in the e-bike and e-scooter game for years now, and they've learned a lot-from their customers and from their own experience with their products. They've wanted to make an electric scooter that is not just fast and powerful, but also fun, easy to use, durable and affordable. They wanted to make something that could be used by people of all ages and abilities, whether they're looking for a quick trip to the store or a ride down the street after work because they were too tired to walk home. They wanted something that was as much fun as it was functional-something that could be used every day by people who knew how important it was to get out there and enjoy life while they still could.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tech Times
5 Ways Managed IT Services Will Help Boost Your Small Business
For large, enterprise-level businesses, using managed IT can feel like a no-brainer, helping reduce strain on in-house IT teams. But for smaller businesses that may seem to have fewer technology requirements, the benefits of managed IT services aren't always as obvious. This doesn't mean that such benefits don't exist, however....
Tech Times
Crypto Commerce: The Dark Horse Driving Mainstream Adoption
From spawning new markets like NFTs and blockchain gaming to improving the underlying infrastructure for scalability, the crypto space has made giant leaps over the last two years. Yet, the value-addition of cryptocurrencies is little to none in the day-to-day activities of ordinary people. To change this dynamic and drive...
Comments / 0