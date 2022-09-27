ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX2now.com

Cardinals clinch NL Central: Locker room reaction

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

