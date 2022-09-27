ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Medicare Enrollees Have a Big Decision to Make

Medicare's annual open enrollment period will soon kick off. Seniors on Medicare should take the time to review their plan choices -- and make changes, as necessary. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
McKnight's

Medicare Advantage enrollees get less post-acute care than traditional beneficiaries: analysis

Members of Medicare Advantage plans used post-acute care less than people with traditional Medicare, according to an analysis of 62 studies on beneficiaries’ experiences with affordability, utilization and quality of both plans. Overall, the investigation could not determine whether beneficiaries’ lower post-acute care use was associated with better or...
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
KTVL

Medicare premium drop a 'once-in-a-retirement' moment for older Americans

WASHINGTON (TND) — Millions of Americans will pay less for medical coverage under Medicare next year after the premium dropped for the first time in a decade. The premium for Medicare Part B, which covers physician services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment and other services not covered by Part A, will decrease by 3% in 2023, or $5.20 a month. The annual deductible for Part B beneficiaries will be $226 in 2023, a decrease of $7 from the year prior.
Deseret News

Older adults get price break on Medicare for 2023

The government said it’s lowering the monthly cost for Medicare’s outpatient coverage by 3% next year — an unusual direction that’s going to save older adults about 3% on Part B insurance and the first decrease in a decade. President Joe Biden made the announcement Tuesday...
Lootpress

Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year

Washington (AP) — For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare’s Part B plan, which covers routine doctors’ visits and other outpatient care. The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums –– a savings of $5.20 for most...
TheStreet

Five Tips From Insurance Pros to Save You Money

Americans have an insurance problem. More specifically, they have a "lack of awareness on their own insurance policies" problem. According to Lend EDU, 54% of US adults have a life insurance policy, but 33% say they’re not sure how the policy works. Another study by Bend Financial shows that...
bloomberglaw.com

Medicare Outpatient Premiums Down, Hospital Premiums Up in 2023

Part B Premiums fall due to limited coverage of Alzheimer’s drug. The standard monthly premium for Medicare outpatient, or “Part B,” coverage, will be $164.90 in 2023. That’s down $5.20 from $170.10 in 2022, the Biden administration announced Tuesday. The annual deductible for all Part B...
